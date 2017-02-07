Kumkum Bhagya 7th February 2017 written update: Tanu asks Pragya not to attend her and Abhi’s bachelor party. (Representational Image) Kumkum Bhagya 7th February 2017 written update: Tanu asks Pragya not to attend her and Abhi’s bachelor party. (Representational Image)

The episode starts with Abhi asking Pragya why she was crying. Pragya says sorry as is not able to carry the style in which Abhi wants to see her. All his hardwork has been ruined. Abhi says it wasn’t like that and he still has faith in her. He knew that her upbringing was so strong that it was impossible for her to change. He says he just wanted to change people’s behaviour towards her, he just wanted to prove that she is no less than anyone. He consoles Pragya and says that he likes her innocence, good nature and simplicity. He asks her to forget everything and be in her original form as she is unique and different. Pragya smiles and tries to cheer up.

Abhi invites her for the party, he says they will meet tomorrow.

Abhi returns home and finds Tanu waiting for him. Tanu asks about the dresses. Abhi says that he left the dresses for alteration and he will bring them tomorrow. Tanu says she has already called at the shop. Abhi lies that he forgot the dresses in the office. Tanu feels suspicious, she calls office and finds out that Abhi has lied to her. She guesses that Pragya is somehow involved in this because Abhi has never shown interest in taking Tanu for shopping and in her dress selection. She decides to find the truth.

Tanu goes to Pragya’s home and asks Biji about Pragya. Biji doesn’t let her meet Pragya but when Tanu sees the shopping bags in the living room, she gets angry. She asks if Abhi gave these dresses to Pragya and says she will not leave her. She goes to Pragya’s room and mocks at her. She sees Pragya covering her legs with a cloth, she laughs at her and says not everyone can carry short dresses like her. She insults Pragya very badly. She says that Pragya is a less confident girl who tries to look like Tanu. She says that it is not possible for Pragya to copy her style. She asks her to use her mind and says that Pragya can wear clothes like her, but from where will she get attitude the class. She adds Rocky had correctly said that Pragya looks like a servant and Tanu wants to hear the same thing from Abhi too. She says Abhi respects Pragya, but sees Tanu as his life partner. She asks her not to come for her bachelor party as Tanu doesn’t want to get embarrassed because of Pragya. Her friends call Pragya ‘behenji’ so its better if she doesn’t show her face at Abhi and Tanu’s combined bachelor party. Pragya is standing like a stone, she doesn’t utter a single word to Tanu.

At Abhi’s house, Aalia and Purab have an argument. Tanu comes and tells them that she saw Pragya trying to become like her. Tanu is so proud and overconfident in her external beauty that she makes fun of Pragya. She tells Purab and Aalia that she has challenged Pragya to come for her party with a ‘behenji’ type face. She says that she has shown Pragya her real position in Abhi’s life. Pragya understood that she is lost, and says she couldn’t reply her anything.

Tanu and Aalia laugh and say that Abhi tried to do Pragya’s make over, and thought she can become classy like them. Tanu says Abhi tried to make a crow look peacock. Aaliya laughs. Purab is worried for Pragya.

