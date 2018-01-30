Kumkum Bhagya 30 January 2018 full episode written update: Pragya reaches out to Munni’s kids

Kumkum Bhagya 30 January 2018 full episode written update: Ankit goes to the man and tells him that he knows he has two kids in his custody. Kumkum Bhagya 30 January 2018 full episode written update: Ankit goes to the man and tells him that he knows he has two kids in his custody.

Aaliya sends Tannu to Chutka Chutki and Pragya follows her. Tannu goes to a cottage where the kids are and makes them talk to Munni on video call. Chutki tells Munni that they were good at the hostel but here a man scolds them and beats them. Munni says she’ll get them from there. Aaliya disconnects the call in the middle. Munni asks her to let her meet them once but Aaliya asks her to do her work and she’ll get her children forever. Aaliya asks her to get ready.

Tannu comes out of the cottage and locks up the children and goes to talk to the man and asks him to pay attention to the children than his game. He asks her to mind her own work. Tannu thinks Raj has appointed the perfect person to take care of the children and leaves.

The man seems dangerous to Pragya and calls Ankit and asks him to come over with some things. Ankit comes there and Pragya asks him to change into a Baba’s getup. Ankit goes to the man and tells him that he knows he has two kids in his custody and tells him that he is going to be a millionaire soon. The man gets fooled and Ankit asks him to inhale the smoke. The man faints and Pragya thanks Ankit for helping her out and asks him to not tell anyone about this and says she’ll help him to get some decent acting job. Ankit leaves for his class and Pragya goes inside to take the kids and starts explaining to them who she is and the kids start questioning her. As they are about to leave the man gets conscious and comes in. Pragya asks him to let them go but he asks her to leave and says no one can fool Pinki. The kids start laughing at his name and he gets angry. Pragya tries to fool him by telling him that the police is standing behind him but as they are about to go out he takes out his dagger and puts it on Chutka’s neck. He asks Chutki to tie Pragya up. She does the same and Pinki asks her who she is and why is she here. Pragya says she won’t say a word or else he’ll cut his neck. He asks Chutki about who she is and digs a knife in Chutka’s neck. She tells him that she is Pragya.

There Abhi is sitting with Dadi and Dasi, Disha and Mitali when he gets a phone call from Purab who asks him to come to the police station. Pinki says he knows that everyone is scared of Pragya and he has caught her so easily and says he’ll tell the good news to Pragya and Pragya asks him to not do so and she’ll give him the money but he yells at her to keep quiet.

