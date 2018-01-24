Kumkum Bhagya January 24, 2018 full episode written update: Pragya gets to know about Abhi’s plan

Kumkum Bhagya January 24, 2018 full episode written update: Purab says to Abhi that when Pragya confesses her reality they’ll party the whole night. Kumkum Bhagya January 24, 2018 full episode written update: Purab says to Abhi that when Pragya confesses her reality they’ll party the whole night.

Abhi calls Disha and tells her that Pragya is about to reach there and asks her to go to the room with video streaming. Disha asks the man to act with confidence. As she is about to leave she asks him where is his moustache.

Meanwhile Pragya reaches and asks someone about the address and gets to know that she is right in front of that house. Pragya sneaks in from the window and finds Disha inside and gets to understand the whole plan. Abhi and Purab reach there and Pragya hides. Purab says to Abhi that when Pragya confesses her reality they’ll party the whole night. Pragya says to herself that they all will party when she’ll confess herself.

Abhi, Disha and Purab get into the room and Pragya goes in and starts acting that she is really there to plead him to back his case and reminds Ankit (the injured man) in between that it must be paining. She pleads to him and then asks him how much money would he take to settle the case and makes him to raise the stake to 1 crore. She says it’s done and they’ll ask for 2.5 crore. Ankit asks what she means and she says rest is her commission. He asks why would a wife have commission from her husband and she says this is the thing and says she isn’t his wife but Munni and has come here to steal money from Abhishek Mehra.

Abhi gets disheartened seeing this and Ankit asks her what she is saying. She says his game is over and goes to CCTV camera and says their game is over. Abhi asks Purab how does she get to know about their plan and they doubt Disha but she swears that she didn’t tell her anything. The inspector comes there and asks what she is doing and Pragya says he need not do this anymore and goes to the CCTV and asks them to come over. The inspector asks Ankit what has happened and he tells him that she has got to know about the plan.

There Abhi says he won’t go there to face her after losing. Pragya says to inspector that she knows he won’t come there and goes there along with the inspector and Ankit. Abhi and Pragya argue for few minutes and Pragya asks him if she can ask why he did all this. Abhi says no she can’t and holds her arm and says he needs to ask if she is his Pragya or that Munni. Pragya smiles and says Pragya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd