Kumkum Bhagya January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Abhi fakes getting tortured by police to make Pragya confess

Kumkum Bhagya January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Pragya asks Purab about the person who filed FIR. Kumkum Bhagya January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Pragya asks Purab about the person who filed FIR.

Abhi and Purab reach police station and request the inspector who is his friend to put him in lockup for a night and emotionally blackmail him. The inspector then agrees for an hour and Abhi asks Purab to go outside and keep a look at Pragya and meanwhile he’ll go and get some torcher marks.

Pragya reaches the police station and Purab tells her the fake story that the inspector is very strict and says how can these rich people not value the lives of poor ones. He tells her that the Commissioner is out of town and his phone isn’t reachable. Pragya says she’ll call the lawyer but Purab says even he is out of town and the inspector is torturing Abhi. Meanwhile Abhi is getting his makeup done and crying.

Pragya goes to the inspector and says to him that Abhi can’t drink and drive as he is an idol to the youth. Purab says he has been beating him and Pragya says how can he beat him. Inspector stands up and slaps Purab and says like this. Pragya says she’ll call Abhi’s fans and media and they’ll break in to the police station and then he’ll have to answer his seniors. Purab signals him to let her meet him and he lets her go to meet Abhi.

Abhi starts acting and says they have been beating him up and he is scared of the inspector as he is saying he’ll make a fake hit and run case on him. Pragya says she won’t let anything happen to him and Abhi says he is scared that if media gets to know then his career will be ruined.

Pragya goes out and asks Purab for the address of the person who made the FIR. Purab says he’ll come along but Pragya asks him to stay back and don’t let the inspector touch Abhi. Pragya leaves and Abhi comes out dancing and asks Purab about the man and Purab says Disha is handling it there and Abhi says she is not a smart player as they have already seen and they have to go. The inspector says he also wants to come along to see the end of the love story but he’ll come later for some more drama.

Abhi tells Purab in car that if she is his Fuggi then she must stop at some temple and pray for him. There Pragya passes by a temple and asks the driver to stop and prays and says that she feels as if Abhi wants her to pray for him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd