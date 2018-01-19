Kumkum Bhagya January 19, 2018 full episode written update: Aaliya threatens Munni to help her in the plan

Kumkum Bhagya January 19, 2018 full episode written update: Purab asks Disha to help Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya January 19, 2018 full episode written update: Purab asks Disha to help Abhi.

Abhi is taking Pragya downstairs but she slips and he holds her and they both stare into each others eyes while song plays in the background. Purab and Disha discuss how much Abhi and Pragya love each other. Abhi gets back to his senses and leaves her and goes to his room and locks himself up inside. Pragya goes after him and asks why he is doing this and he asks her to go. Pragya asks him to let her come in as this is her room too. He says she has forcefully been staying there. Pragya says whatever and says she is not well and she wants to come in. Abhi opens the door and Pragya asks him why is he doing all this. He says he has started feeling for her and if she isn’t his Pragya then he will start hating himself and leaves the room.

Purab asks Disha to help Abhi and asks her to get to know somehow that why Pragya is acting to be Munni as this only can help Abhi.

Tannu is crying of pain as Munni bit her hand. Aalia digs her nail on the wound and it starts bleeding. Tannu asks her if she has gone mad. Aaliya says she needs to show some blood to Munni. She puts a hanky on the wound and goes inside and shows the hanky to Munni. She tells her that it’s Chutka’s blood as she told him that his Munni Masi is not doing her work so she has to cut his hand. She says he started crying out of pity so she cut her finger only. She threatens her to help them to send Pragya out of the house.

Disha and Pragya are cooking in the kitchen and Pragya tells Disha how Abhi likes the dishes and reminisces how once he wanted to bite her hands and he hugged her and says he’ll keep on behaving like a child till she gives him a cute baby and kisses her hands.

