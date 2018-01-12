Kumkum Bhagya January 12, 2018 full episode written update: Abhi pranks Pragya to make her confess her identity

Kumkum Bhagya January 12, 2018 full episode written update: Purab talks to detective Karthik and tells about the attacks on Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya January 12, 2018 full episode written update: Purab talks to detective Karthik and tells about the attacks on Abhi.

The episode starts with Tanu and Aaliya going in night. Pragya thinks where are they going? Simolika calls her goon and asks where is he? The goon says he is outside Khan’s house and will not let him go. Simolika says she will give him money once her work is over. Pragya follows Tanu and thinks where is she going. Tanu thinks Aaliya must have called the doctor to give electric shock to Munni. She sees Pragya and thinks she must have given her lecture and thinks to hide. Pragya wonders where is she? Aaliya asks doctor to give her shock and make her conscious. Doctor refuses. Aaliya shouts and asks her to give her electric shocks. Tanu comes there. Aaliya asks doctor to keep giving her electric shocks until she comes to senses. Tanu tells her that Pragya was following her. Aaliya asks her to be careful and scolds her.

Purab talks to detective Karthik and tells about the attacks on Abhi. Pragya hears him. Detective asks who is she? Purab says she is Pragya di, Abhi’s wife. Detective praises her and tells that they got the car in burnt state, and tells that they even found the snake charmer, but he was shot dead before he could tell anything. Pragya says someone is keeping eye on them. Detective says a black reflection is found near the house and says the attacker can be a girl. He says the killer is smart, powerful and dangerous and it is her obsession to kill Abhi. Pragya says why anyone would want to kill him.

Disha and Abhi plan something and ask Robin to come in disguise and stabs Abhi with toy knife. Pragya hears them and thinks what they are planning. Disha tells Abhi that Pragya might tell the truth that she is Pragya seeing his condition. Pragya thinks she can’t let her secret come out else she can’t rescue him. She thinks how to hide the mole and hears Abhi coming. She pretends to make a call and tells that Abhishek is a fool and thought her as Pragya, she doesn’t know where is real Pragya. Abhi hears her and says this girl is not Pragya, and is betraying me. Abhi asks why did you make fun of my emotions and have proved to the world that you are my Pragya. He says why did you do this with me and made fun of my love. He says I will always love my Pragya and can’t love her lookalike. He holds his hands and asks her to be away from him

