Kumkum Bhagya January 11, 2018 full episode written update: Abhi plans to scare Pragya

Disha asks Purab to sleep as he might not look fresh at his birthday party. Purab says she is right and Disha asks him to wait and wishes him happy birthday. Purab asks for his gift and Disha says it’s a surprise and he has to wait till the next day. Purab says she can give him what he wants and offers his cheek to her. She kisses him and he hugs her.

Aaliya and Tannu succeed in executing their plan and evacuating Munni from the hospital. Tannu keeps on praising Aaliya for her plan and Aaliya says they need to find a doctor who’ll help them get Munni conscious without caring about the honesty.

Pragya thinks what Abhi must be up to and collide with Simolika. She asks where he is going but Abhi calls out for Simolika and she tells Pragya that Abhi wants her to do the preparations for some announcement he wants to make. Simolika leaves and Pragya wonders if Abhi is thinking of announcing that she is Pragya.

Abhi goes to Purab’s room and asks him to help him out and tells him the plan that he’ll hire some person who’ll stab a fake knife into his tummy and there’ll be blood all over and Pragya would get scared and she’ll cry for her Abhi. Disha comes there and drops the dishes from her hands and says she can’t see her crying and she won’t let this happen. Abhi and Purab emotionally blackmail her and convince her that she won’t tell anything to Pragya.

Pragya is lost in her thoughts and hits her foot and Tannu holds her and says she can’t let her fall from here as it won’t hit her much. She says she’ll make her fall from such height that she’ll not be able to get up. Pragya says she should learn to stand before that. Tannu says she has learnt that and has already prepared for making her fall and walks on. Pragya thinks yesterday Aaliya was talking with such confidence and now Tannu and thinks of finding out. Meanwhile Tannu gets a call from Aaliya and she sneakily says she is coming. Pragya overhears this and thinks she must find out.

