Kumkum Bhagya January 10, 2018 full episode written update: Aaliya plans to take Munni home

Kumkum Bhagya January 10, 2018 full episode written update: When Pragya comes there and asks Aaliya what’s the matter. Aaliya gets scared to see her and says she needs to go. Kumkum Bhagya January 10, 2018 full episode written update: When Pragya comes there and asks Aaliya what’s the matter. Aaliya gets scared to see her and says she needs to go.

Pragya runs into the dressing room and feels bad that it is getting difficult day by day to hide her identity from Abhi. There Tannu calls Aaliya and tells her that Pragya is alive and Munni is lying in hospital since past 20 days. Aaliya says she is mad but Tannu makes a video call to her and shows her Munni lying on hospital bed. Aalia asks her to stay with her till she comes there and Tannu tells her that she is in city hospital. Aaliya thinks of going and checking if there is Munni in the room with Abhi. She goes there and the room is empty and Aaliya thinks if Munni is not here that means the one who is in hospital is Munni and there is no issue, when Pragya comes there and asks Aaliya what’s the matter. Aaliya gets scared to see her and says she needs to go. Pragya says she knows she is hiding something as she can see that in her eyes. Aaliya says that’s good and now she knows so she must leave. Pragya thinks she definitely knows something that can harm her.

Dadi goes to Purab’s room and gives her a gift for his birthday. Abhi comes there and Purab asks if he found out. Dadi asks what he is talking about but Abhi makes an excuse and sends her out of the room and Abhi says he’ll tell Disha and thanks her for helping him out and says he’ll always be there for her. He says he found out she is his Fuggi but now she needs to confess it herself and he’ll make her do this the next day at Purab’s birthday party and the next day at the concert in front of the world.

Aaliya reaches hospital and says this is unbelievable and says Pragya thinks she is smart but now fate is on their side. She says now she’ll take Munni home and tell everyone that she is Pragya and the one who is living with them is Munni and get her thrown out of the house. Tannu says it was always Pragya when she sucked out the poison from Abhi’s body. Aaliya tries to bribe the doctor for giving electric shock to Munni to get her out if the comma but doctor calls the security and throws them out. Aaliya plans to set the hospital on fire and then they’ll take Munni home.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd