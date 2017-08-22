Kumkum Bhagya full episode written update 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya tries to kill Disha

Kumkum Bhagya full episode written update 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya says even she can do anything for Purab, then why can’t he marry her. Kumkum Bhagya full episode written update 22nd August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya says even she can do anything for Purab, then why can’t he marry her.

Mitali tells Tanu and Aaliya that Abhi is the one who convinced both of them and asks them to follow the plan while Aaliya pushes the chair and it falls on Mitali’s foot. There Munni is going to get ready when Abhi stops her midway and puts his arms around her neck and says he has a surprise for her. Munni says it’s a thing of sanity to help two lovers to unite. She feels a bit awkward.

Next we see Abhi helping Purab to get ready while Munni is helping Disha. She says she can see the glow on her face that reflects Purab’s love. Disha says the same to Munni and she feels shy. Meanwhile Aaliya comes there and asks Munni what she was doing. Munni says she is helping Disha and when Aaliya stares at her, she says Dadi had asked her to do so. Aaliya asks her to go downstairs as Abhi needs her help with the caterers but Munni says she has seen it all. Aaliya signals her to go and she says she’ll just come. Aaliya sits on the chair near the dressing while Disha is sitting by the bed. Aaliya introduces herself as Abhi’s sister and Disha says she didn’t recognise as they haven’t met before.

Aaliya reminisces when she told Mitali that she’ll do the same with Disha as she did to Bulbul. She’ll make it look like a suicide. Aaliya puts chlorophyll on a handkerchief and goes behind Disha while Disha is checking her phone. Dadi peeks in the room and is shocked to see Aaliya there, she goes in and holds her hand while Disha turns back and Dadi says she had some work with Aaliya so she came to call her. Dadi takes her out of the room and warns her to stay away from Disha or else she’ll tell Abhi and then instead of going to Purab’s home she’ll rather not get to stay in this house. Aaliya says her dream of marrying Purab will be fulfilled and no one can stop that. She warns Dadi to stop the wedding or else she’ll do something she can’t even imagine.

Sangram Singh is in Mumbai and his goons ask him to go to Abhi’s house directly instead of roaming around but he says this is Mumbai and not Haryana to break into anyone’s house. They see two college boys around and Sangram Singh asks the driver to reach out to them. The driver pulls the break at the guy’s foot and he gets furious at him and asks him to pay attention on the road. Sangram Singh shows him the gun and he apologises to him. Sangram Singh asks his friend if he knows where Abhi lives and he tells him the way.

The stage is set for a performance and everyone enjoys the performance, meanwhile Aaliya asks Purab how he agreed to marry Disha and how he changed his opinion of living with Bulbul’s memories. She asks if he or Disha did some mistake that made him marry her and then she says even she can do anything for him then why he can’t marry her. She asks him for an answer but Purab says she can answer her but to understand that she doesn’t have a heart. Purab goes from there and Aaliya says she has a heart that loves him and takes her drink bottoms up.

