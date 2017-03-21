Kumkum Bhagya 21st March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Pragya he loves her

Pragya pretends to be intoxicated and gets romantic with Abhi. (Representational Image) Pragya pretends to be intoxicated and gets romantic with Abhi. (Representational Image)

Pragya pretends to be out of his senses after taking bhaang. Dadi and Dassi are cheerful to see Abhi and Pragya enjoying Holi. There Nikhil shows a hidden blade to Tanu with which he plans to kill Purab. Dassi hears Purab’s name and finds out that someone is planning to hurt Purab. She immediately searches for Pragya so that she can alert her.

Meanwhile, Pragya pretends to be intoxicated and gets romantic with Abhi. She holds Abhi very tight and asks Abhi what he was planning to tell her about love. Abhi is also looking for this chance, he tries to tell Pragya that his heartbeat gets fast whenever Pragya is in front of him. He wants Pragya to understand his feelings without using any words.

Dadi sees Dassi worried, she asks the reason. Dassi doesn’t want to tell Dadi about it otherwise Dadi will get stressed. So, she says nothing and looks for Pragya everywhere. Janki amma is also worried as she has to go back to Purab. She decides to serve the food to Dadi and then she will go upstairs. She collides with Nikhil and the food falls on Nikhil’s dress. He gets angry and scolds Janki. Hearing the sound, Dadi and Mitali also come there. Nikhil, who is in dholwala’s get up, leaves the place in a hurry. Mitali finds the fake moustache lying there. Nikhil says it is now difficult to go to Purab’s room.

There, Abhi and Pragya are in their own world. Pragya tells Abhi that she was acting, she was not intoxicated. She scolds Abhi that fraudulently tried to made her drink bhaang and then tried to take the benefit of it. Abhi is aghast, he tries to change the topic. Pragya acts innocent and pulls Abhi’s leg. She asks Abhi to tell her directly what feelings he has for Pragya, otherwise she will tell everyone that Abhi was teaching her about love and romance. Abhi thinks that he is caught now, he has to express his feelings directly. Pragya says yes he has to express it without any drama. Abhi tells Pragya that if she understands his feelings then why she wants him to put in words. Pragya says that he has not felt it completely, his hesitation and confusion doesn’t let her hear the feelings properly. Abhi finally decides to tell her that he loves her, he says he likes to be lost in her eyes forever. He always looks for Pragya’s company. They are lost in each other’s eyes.

