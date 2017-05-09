Kumkum Bhagya 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Purab and Dadi are worried for Pragya who has been abducted

Kumkum Bhagya 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya begs before her kidnappers. Kumkum Bhagya 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Pragya begs before her kidnappers.

Team Pragya panics when they see Tanu as a bride. They find Pragya missing. They check all the rooms, but fail to find her. Dadi is scared and she doubts that Pragya has been abducted. Purab tries to call Pragya but the goons break her phone so that they cannot be tracked by the Police. Daasi guesses that Pragya has been hidden by Aalia and Nikhil in some secluded place. Purab decides to confront Aalia and get the location of Pragya.

There, Pragya is begging before the goons. She requests them to let her call Purab once. But, the goons say that they are not fools. She has to stay with them till the marriage is over. Pragya is crying and asking for mercy. Aalia asks Tanu to get in her senses and walk to the mandap. As she doesn’t want to waste any more time. Tanu again comes to the mandap. The pandit asks Abhi and Tanu to exchange the garlands. Tanu looks towards Abhi who is tensed as he is not able to forget Pragya even at this time. He imagines Pragya’s face in Tanu’s. Abhi also recalls the older times when he was teasing Pragya. He asked Pragya why she is making garlands and what is the importance of exchanging garlands in the marriage. Pragya had said that a groom and bride exchange garlands because it is a way to accept and welcome each other in their lives.

Purab comes to Abhi and asks about Pragya. Aalia makes fun of him and his planning, she says that they cannot win the challenge. Purab says that she should better tell where they have kept Pragya. Aalia smirks and asks Purab to wait, she can only tell the details about Pragya once the marriage is over. Later, Tanu’s mother asks Aalia about what Purab is saying. Aalia says that they are frustrated as they are failing. They will not be able to stop the marriage now. Both the ladies laugh at Team Pragya.

