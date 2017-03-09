Kumkum Bhagya 9th March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu decides to kill Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 9th March 2017 full episode written update: The media people request Pragya to pose for the camera, Abhi sees Pragya’s blouse zip open, he runs to cover it. Kumkum Bhagya 9th March 2017 full episode written update: The media people request Pragya to pose for the camera, Abhi sees Pragya’s blouse zip open, he runs to cover it.

The media people request Pragya to pose for the camera. They want to shoot Abhi’s best friend exclusively. Pragya agrees and starts posing. Abhi sees Pragya’s blouse zip open, he runs to cover it. The cameraman asks for Pragya’s solo pic, but Abhi refuses and starts posing with Pragya. Also, he hides Pragya’s back with pallu and asks the cameraman to take only front pose. Abhi is hiding Pragya’s back wherever she goes. Dadi asks why he is holding Pragya like this. Abhi still doesn’t leave her. Pragya gets irritated when Abhi pulls her in the room. She says that Abhi just wants to tease her. Abhi shows her back and tells her to zip up her blouse as it was showing in the party and that is why he was covering her back. Abhi zips up her blouse.

There, Tanu is sharing her sadness with Mitali, but Mitali is only interested in trying Tanu’s diamond jewellery. Tanu sees her and says she can keep all her jewellery. Tanu is trying to bribe Mitali, she knows that Mitali is a greedy woman, she can do anything to get the jewellery. She asks Mitali to help her in killing Pragya. Mitali gets scared, she says she doesn’t want to take any risk. Tanu says that she just has to bring Pragya to the kitchen. Tanu plans to burn Pragya from head to toe in the kitchen. Mitali agrees.

In the living room, Dadi and Daasi are celebrating, they taunt Aalia. She smirks and says that in five days their dreams will get broken. Abhi and Pragya can never live with each other. Dadi replies that Tanu and Abhi will grow apart, not Abhi and Pragya. Abhi and Pragya come to the party. Mitali keeps an eye over them. Tanu goes to the parking area to meet Nikhil. She has asked Nikhil to arrange petrol. Abhi gives his favourite juice to Pragya and asks does she like the taste. But, someone collides with Pragya and the glass falls on the floor.

Nikhil secretly meets Tanu in the parking. He asks Tanu why he has been called. Tanu says that she is up to something, Nikhil can read it in tomorrow’s newspaper. She picks up the petrol containers and goes inside.

