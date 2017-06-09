Kumkum Bhagya 9th June 2017 full episode written update: Tannu asks Nikhil to kill Pragya and Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 9th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi convinces Pragya to get inside an abandoned vehicle. Kumkum Bhagya 9th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi convinces Pragya to get inside an abandoned vehicle.

Contract killer reaches the location where Aaliya, Nikhil and their squad are waiting. He asks Nikhil where the girl is. Nikhil says they both were here few hours back but now they have escaped. Aaliya gets furious and says to the contract killer “whatever your name is you are supposed to kill that girl only and if anything happens to Abhi then I will kill you before you could kill anyone.” He asks her to shut up and says she might kill with gun but he can kill even without one. He asks Nikhil how they escaped. Nikhil says they were on a horse. He says he saw them and scolds him for not sending him the picture when he asked for it.

There Abhi and Pragya are riding a horse and Abhi doesn’t know how to stop it. He makes a try, which results in them falling down and they roll down in the wild. There Purab, Dadi, Sarla and beeji reach the jungle and see smoke. The contract killer makes a plan to catch Abhi and Pragya and Aaliya and Nikhil think that his person’s plan is strong. The contract killer sends his team in both directions. Tannu gets conscious while Dasi and Jaanki are not around. She gets out of the room and sees Dasi and Dadi coming from the other side. She comes in and lies down pretending to be unconscious. When Dasi and Jaanki come in, Tannu pushes Jaanki over Dasi and runs out. She locks them in.

There Pragya and Abhi find a car in the jungle covered in leaves and branches. Abhi asks her to get in and they’ll find out keys inside. Pragya tries to say no but Abhi convinces her. In the next scene Tannu calls Aaliya and asks her the situation, she asks her to give the phone to Nikhil and requests him to do a last favour to her by killing both Pragya and Abhi. She says Abhi doesn’t love her and not even cares for her as he left her at the mandap itself and also says that Aaliya should not get to know that she had asked him to kill them both. Nikhil asks her to not worry, he also says that this time he’ll kill them in a manner that even Aaliya won’t get to know anything.

