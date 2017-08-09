Kumkum Bhagya 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab calls Abhi for help but can’t get through it

Kumkum Bhagya 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Disha prays for getting saved from marrying Sangram Singh. Kumkum Bhagya 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Disha prays for getting saved from marrying Sangram Singh.

Purab is trying to escape Sangram Singh’s custody when his goons catch him and Purab wonders whom should he call for help as police will be under Sangram Singh’s influence because he is a politician. He then thinks of calling Abhi for help.

There Abhi is also finding himself unmanageable without Purab and Pragya as they used to help him with his paper work when Abhi gets a call from Purab and he asks him if he is back in Mumbai but Purab tells him the situation that Sangram Singh, a goon is forcefully marrying her friend Disha. Abhi starts teasing him for making a girlfriend meanwhile the call gets disconnected due to network error. Both of them start getting worried as the call doesn’t connect again.

There Disha is sitting at the mandap and is praying for getting saved from marrying Sangram Singh as she never wanted to be the wife of a goon. There Dadi and Purab are talking about Purab’s marriage and Aaliya gets happy overhearing this.

Abhi goes to Pragya to talk to her about her behaviour. Abhi says to her if she can’t she share her feelings then assume him to be her friend and share or else she can fight with him or yell at him but she shall not stay aloof. Abhi says now when he has got his memory back she has started behaving weird. He tries shaking Munni and removes the magazine from her hands to find her asleep.

Abhi puts her to bed and covers her. He comes downstairs and thinks that she has slept as of now but he’ll talk to her for sure and slips on Robin and Aaliya scolds Robin for walking carelessly when Abhi asks her to not do any favour to him and says it was not Robin’s mistake but he was not paying attention. Aaliya asks Abhi why is he talking to her in this tone even now, to which Abhi says Pragya has got a big heart and she must have forgiven her but not him. He adds he’ll surely find out her motive of entering the home and then he’ll throw her out. When Abhi leaves, Aaliya thinks to herself that he may try as much as he wants but he’ll have to get her married to Purab.

