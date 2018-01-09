Kumkum Bhagya 9 January 2018 full episode written update: Tannu encounters Munni at the hospital

Kumkum Bhagya 9 January 2018 full episode written update: Tannu sees Munni lying unconscious in hospital. Kumkum Bhagya 9 January 2018 full episode written update: Tannu sees Munni lying unconscious in hospital.

Disha forces Pragya to have the dish she made and spills it in her. She apologizes to her and Pragya says it’s ok and goes to change. Disha says she’ll get the dish refilled from the kitchen. Purab asks Abhi to go after Disha but he asks what is he saying as she is his wife. Purab asks him to go for Pragya.

Abhi excuses himself and goes after Disha in the kitchen where she gives him the idea to go after Pragya and give some dress to her that has deep neck so that he can see her mole. Abhi gets impressed at her intelligence and goes to the room and reminisces when Pragya wore a red saree and Abhi was able to see her mole. Abhi takes out the saree and requests her to wear the saree.

There Aaliya is all burnt up and asks Tannu if she noticed what all happened at the table and says Purab and Disha were first busy in their romance and then helped Abhi to go after Munni. Tannu says she is overthinking and asks her to take a nap while Aaliya accidentally drops a key on Tannu’s foot and she starts yelling of pain and says she did it intentionally. Aaliya offers to take her to the doctor but Tannu refuses and says she’ll go alone.

Abhi decorates the room with rose petals and candles and waits for Pragya to come out. Tannu reaches the hospital and looks for doctor when she sees Munni lying unconscious on a bed. She gets stunned to see her and wonders who is at home.

Pragya comes out of the changing room and gets happy to see the arrangements. Abhi grabs her and says whatever she may say but he knows . Abhi says if she isn’t Pragya then why her heart beat increases when he comes close to her.

Aaliya oversees this and thinks Munni is trying to seduce Abhi like Pragya. In the hospital Tannu asks the nurse about Munni and when the nurse asks if she knows her, Tannu refuses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd