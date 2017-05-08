Kumkum Bhagya 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Tanu sit through wedding rituals as Pragya is held captive

Kumkum Bhagya 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi takes the phone from him and says he wants to speak to his fan. Kumkum Bhagya 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi takes the phone from him and says he wants to speak to his fan.

Dadi, Dassi and Purab are enjoying the marriage as they assume that Pragya is sitting with Abhi. They make fun of Tanu and Aalia. Aalia hears them and smile, she also wants to see their faces when they will see Tanu instead of Pragya. There, Pragya is struggling with the goons. One of the goons tells her that Abhi is now married to Tanu and now she can never conspire against them. Pragya slaps him and says that they are doing wrong. Abhi will punish them once he will know about it. He laughs and says that Abhi will never know about it. He asks his men to bind Pragya with the pole. Nikhil calls him and orders him to be extra careful with Pragya. The goon has distributed walkie talkies to all his men so that they can watch Pragya whole time.

There, Abhi and Tanu are in the middle of the marriage rituals, Abhi is sitting and remembering Pragya. Nikhil wants to torture Pragya more, he puts his phone on loudspeaker and goes near to the mandap to make Pragya hear the mantras. Pragya cries and shouts for help. Abhi feels awkward and asks Nikhil about it. Nikhil lies that one of Abhi’s fan wants to hear the marriage vows so he is helping her. Abhi takes the phone from him and says he wants to speak to his fan. Tanu fears that it could be Pragya and thinks that Nikhil is a fool. Aalia and Nikhil too are scared. Abhi says hello on the phone, but one of the goons puts hand on Pragya’s mouth. She is unable to speak a word. Nikhil takes back his phone saying the network is not good. Nikhil goes from there and again calls Pragya and says that he will give her live commentary.

Pragya threatens Nikhil and says that she will take revenge. Nikhil laughs and says that she has lost the game. Pragya says that the marriage will not happen between Abhi and Tanu as her kumkum bhagya is with her. Nobody can snatch that from her. Her luck will not let this marriage happen. Nikhil laughs. There, Aalia says to Tanu’s mother that she wants to uncover Tanu’s face after marriage, she wants to enjoy seeing faces of Team Pragya, whereas Dassi is also excited to unveil bride’s ghunghat post marriage. She also wants to give a shock to Aalia and Tanu. The pandit asks the bride and groom to get up. Tanu wobbles while standing up and her face gets uncovered. Dadi and Purab see her face and get shocked.

