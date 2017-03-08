Kumkum Bhagya 8th March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu gets furious when Abhi dedicates his new album to Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 8th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya finds her picture and the name ‘Fuggi’ over the album cover page Kumkum Bhagya 8th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya finds her picture and the name ‘Fuggi’ over the album cover page

Abhi holds Pragya’s hand and invites her onstage during the launch party. Abhi introduces her as his inspiration. He says that Pragya is his real friend who always supported him in all the ups and downs. Pragya looks at him and gets emotional. Abhi says that he wants Pragya to launch his album by unveiling its cover page. Pragya moves towards the album. Aalia is worried as she has asked Mitali to changed the album cover, but to her surprise when Pragya removes the wrapper, the original cover opens up. Aalia and Mitali are shocked. Daasi smiles at them. Pragya finds her picture and the name ‘Fuggi’ over the album cover page, she gets emotional and tells Abhi that she will always be grateful for the respect she got from him. Everyone cheers and claps for them, except Tanu. She is very irritated and angry. Abhi and Pragya are requested to join for a dance.

They both dance on a romantic song. Dadi and Daasi bless them. Tanu feels so insulted that she drinks a lot of alcohol. Aalia comes and asks her to control her anger, she asks her to keep stay patient for five days. Later on, she herself will throw Pragya out of the house. Tanu thinks that Aalia is deliberately not taking any action against Pragya, as she wants Tanu to feel bad. Aalia asks Robin to take Tanu to her room. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya are so lost in each other’s arms that they forget they are surrounded by so many people. Everyone notices their closeness. They clap for Abhi and Pragya.

Tanu is shouting and yelling in her room, she throws all her marriage clothes and jewellery. Mitali comes and asks why she is throwing things. Tanu asks her to leave otherwise she will take out all the anger on Mitali. Tanu says that Pragya has hurt her deeply. Pragya has snatched all her happiness and self-respect in one go. She took the entire media attention from her.

There, the media people are so impressed with Abhi and Pragya that they want to take their interview together as a couple. Pragya hesitates, but Dadi and Daasi push her. The media person says that their jodi looks very romantic and perfect. Pragya says that she doesn’t know how she looks with Abhi, she just wants to have a relationship with Abhi for next seven lives. Abhi thinks does Pragya wants to be his wife as only a wife and a husband have a relationship of seven lives. He wonders if this is a signal. The reporter asks Abhi and Pragya to pose as a couple.

