Kumkum Bhagya 8th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi finally escape the fire

Kumkum Bhagya 8th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya escape from Damroo. Kumkum Bhagya 8th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya escape from Damroo.

Abhi and Pragya are in the hay stack that has caught on fire. Abhi asks what if they get into trouble. Pragya says she will face it if he is with her. The goons throw water on the fire. Aaliya suggests to Nikhil that they should save Abhi and let Pragya die and no one would doubt it as this is an accident. Nikhil asks her to let Abhi and Pragya die together. Aaliya gets agitated and says she will not let anything happen to her brother. Nikhil says he or his goons will not go towards the fire and asks her to jump and save her brother. Janki brings tea for Dasi. Just then the cup breaks, Janki says this is not a good sign. Dasi says this is all stupidity.

There Abhi tells Pragya that there is no way to go out and asks her what she will do if this is their last moment. Pragya recalls their happy moments and proposes to him. Abhi promises to make her his life in all seven births and support her through thick and thin. He says, ‘I thought guys can propose well, but she surprises him every time’. Pragya asks him what she will do at this last moment. Abhi says he will just love her and tries to kiss her but right then he hears horses neighing and says they have to get to the horse and asks her to come along. Pragya asks him if he knows horse riding. Abhi says a man can do anything when it’s about his life. They come out of fire somehow.

Damroo and other goons try to stop the fire by throwing water. Abhi and Pragya reach the stable. Pragya says she will free the horses, atleast they will be safe. Abhi recalls and tells her that he once shot for an advertisement on the horse. He asks her to sit behind him. Pragya says she is feeling as if she is sitting with Prithvi Raj Chauhan. Abhi says he will take her safely.

Nikhil asks Damroo to throw water or sand on one particular side as there is more fire there. Damroo wants to let the fire be. Nikhil hits him and says if the fire is not stopped, then the fire brigade will arrive. He asks the other goons to do so. Aaliya asks Nikhil to make them save her brother. Nikhil asks her to save herself first.

Next we see Abhi riding the horse. Aaliya sees that and tells Nikhil, who asks goons to catch them. Abhi and Pragya escape finally. Damroo and his gang lose as they couldn’t catch the rockstar. He scolds them and asks them to catch them. He threatens that they will never see their family again if they return empty handed. In the next scene contract killer calls Nikhil and asks him the location. Nikhil asks him to come where the smoke is. Contract killer sees Abhi and Pragya on the horse. Nikhil tells Damroo that contract killer will tell them what they are supposed to do.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd