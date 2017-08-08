Kumkum Bhagya 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Munni pours water on Hawan Agni

Kumkum Bhagya 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab succeeds in untying his hands and escapes. Kumkum Bhagya 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab succeeds in untying his hands and escapes.

Munni comes to the hall and Dadi says that they should start as Pragya has come. Munni pretends to lose her balance and puts water to the Hawan Agni. Dadi gets worried and Pandit ji starts lecturing how this is not good for Abhi and Pragya’s married life, Dasi asks Pandit Ji to stop and says that everything got good recently. But Pandit Ji says this is no good sign but Abhi then asks him to stop and leave with due respect, he says to Dadi that Pragya is still not fine and she has a wound on her feet and this Pandit is lecturing Pragya instead. Pandit leaves and Tanu starts cribbing to Aaliya about the failure of their plan. Munni thinks how good Abhi is and Abhi leaves from there.

There Disha, sitting in her room reminisces how Sangram Singh trapped her, when her Bua Ji comes and asks her to get ready as the baraat has already departed. As Disha is about say something Bua Ji asks her to get ready as there is no time left to talk now. Purab is all tied at the location and thinks that Disha is getting punished for helping her and he can’t let this happen.

There Aaliya says to Tanu that all their plans have failed and now they have to think something big to get Abhi hate Pragya.

Abhi says to Munni that he’ll give her a massage that’ll make all her pain vanish but Munni says she is fine. Abhi then gets up to call Preeta for physiotherapy but Munni asks him to not do that as she thinks Sarla would also come along with Preeta and she can’t handle her.

Baraat arrives at Disha’s house and her relatives whisper that Disha is very lucky as she has got the other match immediately and that too in such a reputed family. Disha’s father feels happy to listen to this while her Bua goes to see if Disha is ready and scolds her for not being ready and still thinking about all that.

Sangram Singh’s goons on the other hand tease Purab by saying that Sangram Singh and Disha would look very good together and they’ll compliment each other.

Disha’s father requests Sangram Singh to take care of Disha as he has brought her up with due care, Sangram Singh asks him to not worry at all and he’ll take care of her so much that she’ll miss him every second and then corrects himself that she won’t miss him.

Sangram Singh’s goon says to him that bhabhi is looking too good and Sangram says she hasn’t seen such beauty in the whole area, when Disha approaches mandap.

Purab on the other hand tries to untie his hands and breaks glass bottle by kicking it and picks it up with his foot. He succeeds in untying his hands and escapes from there while Disha is getting married to Sangram Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd