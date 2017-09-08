Kumkum Bhagya 8 September full episode written update: Pragya and Munni come face-to-face

Kumkum Bhagya 8th September 2017 full episode written update: Pragya faces Munni in the temple. Kumkum Bhagya 8th September 2017 full episode written update: Pragya faces Munni in the temple.

Pragya recalls coming back to her house but she would’ve preferred to die instead of seeing this day. She tells Dadi that this wouldn’t have happened if Dadi had stopped all of this. She questions Purab that how could he not protect his sister and her relationships with Abhi. Pragya is sad that nobody is answering questions, but how could they forget her so soon. Even if she had died then how could they not hope for her to come back at least.

She goes up to Abhi and says that she won’t ask anything other than one thing, how could he forget her love and sacrifice. She helped him and stayed for him as she loved him and he should’ve done the same. He cannot even answer all this now as he’s already married someone else. She wants to talk to his wife first and finds herself standing at the staircase. All this was her imagination at the staircase of the temple. Pragya never really enters the temple and starts questioning herself vigorously. The priest says that if his wife will pray with full devotion then nothing can go wrong with Abhi.

Munni feels that the priest is right and she’s adding to Abhi’s troubles all the more. Pragya should’ve been here with him to keep him safe. Pragya wants to go and talk to Abhi and compel him to justify his actions. She watches Munni and Abhi from behind when she actually sees her face. She is shocked to see somebody just like her sitting with Abhi, in front of her. She figures out that this woman is betraying the whole family, by acting as her identity.

Alia and Tanu are on their way to check if Munni is playing with them. They want to negate her tricks to get a permanent place in this house. Pragya thinks that her family wouldn’t believe her if she faces that imposter right away. But then she gets the idea that maybe they’ll be able to recognise her feelings for Abhi.

Munni wants to go back to the temple and pray for Abhi’s safety. Pragya is already there praying to find a way for unleashing the imposter and check why she’s taken her place. Munni prays to God for bringing back Pragya to save Abhi and his family from Alia. She cannot endure committing such sins and Pragya will be able to get everything straightened out and she’ll be out of this vicious circle. She alleges that she won’t leave the temple without seeing Pragya. Both of them turn to face each other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd