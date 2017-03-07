Kumkum Bhagya 7th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi dedicates his new album to Pragya

Daasi tells Dadi about the surprise, Pragya will get once Abhi launch the album. Tanu hears them but Daasi lies to her that Abhi has a surprise for her and she should wait for it. Daasi tells Dadi about the surprise, Pragya will get once Abhi launch the album. Tanu hears them but Daasi lies to her that Abhi has a surprise for her and she should wait for it.

Tanu finds Abhi and Pragya talking to each other in the kitchen, Tanu sees Abhi holding hands with Pragya. She comes there and questions Abhi what is happening, why she always finds Abhi roaming around with Pragya. Abhi makes an excuse that he hurt his hand while taking coffee and Pragya was just checking it. Pragya leaves. Aalia, Tanu, Dadi and Daasi all are present in the launch party of Abhi's new album. They wait for Abhi. Tanu comes there and meets the media people.

They ask Tanu about her marriage date. Tanu invites them and says that she is going to marry Abhi in five days. Dadi is not able to tolerate Tanu’s absurd talk about the marriage. She interferes and informs the media that the marriage is postponed due to Purab’s ill health. Also, she says that Abhi will only marry when Purab’s condition will get fine. Pragya doesn’t want Dadi to take stress, so she takes her away. Tanu immediately says that Dadi has some confusion as the marriage is not postponed.

There, Pragya asks Dadi not to take tension. Dadi says that she wants to teach a lesson to Tanu. Aalia is standing and watching everything, she only wishes that Purab gets alright, so she doesn’t interfere with anything. Abhi also comes to the party and directly goes to meet Pragya. She is looking beautiful in a black sari. He compliments Pragya and calls her ‘tota’. Pragya wonders what it means. Abhi says that in Punjabi language, when a girl looks very pretty then we use such word. Pragya smiles and they are again lost in each other’s eyes. Tanu gets irked and asks Aalia to stop Abhi. Aalia says that if Tanu wants, she can remove Pragya too, like the way she tried to remove Purab. Tanu gets more irritated.

The organisers of the party call Abhi on the stage. Everyone gathers around the stage to hear Abhi. Abhi firsts takes Purab’s name and gives credit to him for his new album. He says that his new album is very different from his old albums as he wrote his feelings in words. He is feeling so strongly for someone that it influenced his poetry, his writing. The mediaperson asks Abhi who is the inspiration behind his new album. Abhi smiles and raises his finger towards Tanu. She gets happy as all the cameras turn towards her, but not for long as Abhi takes Pragya’s name who is standing behind Tanu. Both Tanu and Pragya get shocked.

