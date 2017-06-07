Kumkum Bhagya 7th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is scared that Abhi might get hurt

Kumkum Bhagya 7th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya escape from Damroo but get caught in a fire. Kumkum Bhagya 7th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya escape from Damroo but get caught in a fire.

Damroo’s junior sits on the floor afraid of the snake, but Damroo asks him to get up. Meanwhile, Abhi signals Pragya to hit Damroo. He gets angry and thinks when he is here, then how he came to hear that noise. He searches for Pragya, and Abhi kicks him. Pragya hits him with an iron rod from behind. Pragya and Abhi lock them inside the room and run.

One other goon who had gone to inform Nikhil tells him and Aaliya gets worried. Pragya and Abhi try to sneak out. Sarla and Dadi along with Purab reach there. Pragya and Abhi try to run from there while hiding from the goons who have scattered all around. Nikhil reaches the room where Damroo is already beating the door. Nikhil opens the door and they tell him the whole story. Nikhil gets angry at him and says how they both couldn’t handle a single man.

They tell him that Pragya was also with him. Abhi and Pragya are hiding in one of the haystacks and talk about each other’s stupidity. Goons decide to find them by thrusting a spear in haystacks. Pragya gets scared but Abhi protects her. While Damroo explains the situation to Nikhil, Aaliya reaches there and yells at Nikhil for not believing her about Pragya. Nikhil stands still while Aaliya warns him to get them back somehow.

One of the goons was smoking near hay stack where Abhi and Pragya are hiding and he throws it on the hay. The stack catches fire and Pragya starts to panic and starts shouting for help. Abhi covers her mouth and says they are not here to help them but to kill them. The goons see the fire and go to call Nikhil and damroo. Nikhil comes there and asks how this happened. One of them tells him that he was smoking. Nikhil hits him and asks Damroo to get water and stop the fire. Damroo says they have a shortage of water but Nikhil asks him to go and get water anyhow. Pragya panics inside as she doesn’t want anything to happen to Abhi because of her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd