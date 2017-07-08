Kumkum Bhagya 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Tanu and Aaliya find Pragya as a changed personality

Kumkum Bhagya 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Tanu tells Aaliya that she saw Pragya and she is alive. Kumkum Bhagya 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Tanu tells Aaliya that she saw Pragya and she is alive.

Aaliya and Tanu ask inspector if they have any proof against them. Inspector says he’ll collect it from Nasik and then he’ll come and arrest them. After the Inspector leaves Tanu says she has to go and clear out any clue they left in Nasik and Aaliya says she’ll call Nikhil and ask him to stay underground. Purab gets a call from Rishabh who is organising a concert for Abhi. Purab asks him about Abhi and the concert but Purab says he isn’t in Mumbai and so Abhi isn’t around so he won’t be able to complete the concert.

Rishabh comes to Abhi’s house while Purab is making arrangements for Pragya’s birthday party and is still on phone with Rishabh. Rishabh says how can he see him when he is not in Mumbai and comes in. Purab says Abhi isn’t in a condition to perform but Rishabh says he has a contract signed by Abhi and now he has to perform as he is his property. Abhi comes downstairs and says he’ll perform as he remembers Pragya saying Abhi’s brand name is her’s now. Rishabh assures him that his belief will prove to be true. After Rishabh leaves Purab asks Abhi that why he doesn’t realise that Pragya is dead and police have searched all around and her body is nowhere to be found. Abhi says he believes that she’ll come or else she’ll give some indication today that she’ll come. Purab says what if it doesn’t happen then he’ll have to move on. Abhi asks him to let him practice for the concert.

While Tanu is on her way to Nasik a girl comes in front of her car to stop the car. She has her face covered by her dupatta and asks Tanu to help her and drop her and a child along to a nearby hospital. Tanu gets sceptical but she puts a knife at Tanu’s neck. Her dupatta drops from face and it happens to be Pragya. Tanu gets scared and drops her along with two children to the hospital where Pragya pleads them to cure the child. Tanu calls Aaliya and tells her that she saw Pragya and she is alive. Aaliya asks her to get back in her senses but Tanu forces her to come there. She takes Aaliya to the doctor to ask about Pragya but the doctor refuses that she hasn’t seen her when she shows her Pragya’s photograph. Aaliya slaps Tanu and asks her to come back to her senses. Tanu keeps on describing her looks and language. But Aaliya asks her to stop her non sense.

There, Munni (Pragya) is worried about the money required for that kid’s surgery. The little girl whispers and suggests something to earn money. There Aaliya and Tanu stop at a traffic jam and both get irritated, Aaliya gets down to see the reason and is shocked to see Pragya walking on rope.

Tanu comes there and taunts Aaliya and Aaliya asks her to stop taunting her and follow her to know about her. Tanu says she knows where she is going and takes her to the hospital where Pragya asks doctor to do the surgery as she has deposited the money. There while Abhi is practising for the concert he keeps on missing Pragya. Sarla and Beeji come to Abhi’s house and are confused to see no arrangements for the party. Dasi and Dadi come and tell them that Abhi has agreed to not party and he is celebrating her birthday by performing at the concert.

While Abhi is selecting clothes Dadi comes to give him curd and sugar and Abhi says to her that he is having an intuition that Pragya will come back today. Dadi says if he is so sure then she’ll have to come back. Munni (Pragya) is serving dinner to the girl in that small house while there is a knock at the door.

