Kumkum Bhagya 7th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is ready to marry Pragya

Abhi is glad and contented after telling Pragya that he loves her and after knowing Pragya’s feelings. They sit together and discuss when and how they fell in love. Abhi recalls all the moments he spent with Pragya. From the day Pragya has left Abhi and went to Palghar, their seven rounds around the fire and when Pragya got kidnapped. Abhi tells that he sometimes felt insecure and sometimes he was desperate to win her. Pragya smiles and says she also tried so many times to make Abhi realise that she loves him more than anything. Abhi hugs Pragya and they kiss each other.

Tanu’s mother worries that Pragya and Abhi are in the same room from last one hour, she is afraid that Pragya can still spoil the marriage. She doesn’t want any more complications in Tanu’s marriage so she gets firm to do something about it. There Tanu and Aalia are so happy that the chances of losing the challenge are still bright. Tanu’s mother hears Abhi telling Pragya that he is going to announce that he loves Pragya and he is not marrying Tanu. Abhi is sure that Dadi will be pleasantly surprised when she gets to know that Abhi loves Pragya and not Tanu.

Tanu’s mother opens the door and finds Abhi and Pragya hugging each other. She wants to talk to Abhi alone, so she takes him aside. There, Pragya who is alone in the room is cheerful and dancing. She thanks the almighty that she is able to see this day. She is happy that Abhi is again falling in love with her. Purab and Dassi want to know what is happening in the guest room between Abhi and Pragya, but Dadi stops them and asks them not to disturb the love birds.

