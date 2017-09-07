Kumkum Bhagya 7 September full episode written update: Pragya questions Dadi

Kumkum Bhagya 7 September full episode written update: Pragya question Dadi about how they all could move on without a divorce or funeral. Kumkum Bhagya 7 September full episode written update: Pragya question Dadi about how they all could move on without a divorce or funeral.

Disha suffocates inside and calls for Purab to help her. He comes to the room and hears her calling for help. She comes out and tells him that she is claustrophobic, which makes it difficult for her to breathe in closed spaces. He gives her a glass of water to drink and tells that he won’t leave her alone from now on. She hugs him tightly in reflex and they share a moment together.

Pragya thinks that she’s all alone but thinks about her mother, at least her mother will be happy to know that she’s alive. She prepares to go meet her mother and tell her why she’s leaving. She wonders if her mother knows that Abhi remarried. She watches a couple getting married in the temple which reminds her of the pain she’s going through. She plans to go back to Abhi and ask how could he marry again and break their promises.

Disha and Purab decide to go to the temple with everybody for the pooja that Dadi has organised. They’re dispersing in the car when Pragya arrives and watches them leave. She decides to follow them and meet Abhi in front of everybody so that he tells her the truth. She follows their cars in an auto.

Pragya enters the temple and stops the pooja which is happening. Abhi and Munni are sitting for the pooja and everybody is shocked to see her. Abhi stands up and Pragya asks if they’re even happy to see her alive. She alleges that Dadi brought her home and were always hopeful for her relationship with Abhi. She asks how could they get her husband married even if they had no hopes for her, without getting a divorce or funeral. She starts crying that her relationship is over now as she has been waiting to meet all of them. Abhi is standing there feeling boggled with the situation.

