Kumkum Bhagya 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika suffocates Abhi and kills a nurse

Kumkum Bhagya 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika goes to call the doctor and curses Aaliya for threatening her. Kumkum Bhagya 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika goes to call the doctor and curses Aaliya for threatening her.

Simolika stabs Abhi and falls on him and as she gets up the knife is in between Abhi’s arm and waist and she says she can’t kill him like this or else everyone would doubt her. She decides to suffocate him with a pillow and says goodbye to him and says he deserves this and puts pillow on his face.

Pragya gets conscious and asks about Abhi, the nurses give her an injection and thereafter decide to check on Abhi as they think she’ll again ask about him and one of them goes to check on him while Simolika is suffocating Abhi who is trying to push her away. As he stops trying the nurse reaches there and catches Simolika and says she’ll tell everything to the police and Simolika does her drama and pleads to let her go as she was confused and tells her that he killed someone she loved and grabs the nurse and kills her. She hides the body in the wardrobe and comes back to kill Abhi and says why doesn’t he die as the nurse had to sacrifice her life because of him and there Pragya is lying on the deathbed. As she is about to put the pillow on Abhi’s face she hears Dadi coming there along with Aaliya.

Aaliya says she’ll go and call the nurse to check him up but Simolika asks her to not go and Aaliya says she should call doctor rather and Simolika tries to make excuses but Aaliya scolds her and asks her to do her job and call the doctor or else she’ll fire her.

Simolika goes to call the doctor and curses Aaliya for threatening her. She reaches Pragya’s room and oversees the doctor scolding the nurse for letting the other nurse go and says he wants two nurses with her and asks her to go and call the other nurse. Simolika gets in and starts talking to unconscious Pragya and tells her everything and curses her for saving Abhi everytime when Pragya opens her eyes after listening to all her truth.

Simolika gets scared and Pragya closes her eyes again, she asks her if she heard anything but Pragya lies there unconscious when the nurse comes there and asks why she is still here. Simolika asks if its there habit to disturb and when the nurse gets skeptical she says she went to meet Abhi there the other nurse disturbed her and the nurse asks her to leave.

