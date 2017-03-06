Kumkum Bhagya 6th March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu asks Nikhil to go underground

Tanu meets Nikhil and shouts at him. She tells him that the police is investigating the accident of Purab. (File photo) Tanu meets Nikhil and shouts at him. She tells him that the police is investigating the accident of Purab. (File photo)

The episode starts with Aaliya scolding Tanu for interfering when inspector was talking about Purab’s accident and accuses her of making him suspicious. The inspector give the photo frame to Abhi, which he had got from the accident spot. Abhi and Pragya get emotional, Abhi recalls Purab’s words. He thinks that Purab wants him to realise his love towards Pragya. Dadi tells Pragya that poor Purab tried to unite Abhi and Pragya. She cries. Abhi’s album needs to be launched on urgent basis. Abhi doesn’t want to work, but they have to launch it. Leo, the employee of Abhi, tells him that Purab has promised them that there will be a launch party also. Aaliya says it is not possible as Abhi’s marriage is near. Abhi agrees and says that if Purab had promised then he will go for it. He asks Pragya to take care of everything, the album launch and the press conference. Tanu doesn’t like it but she has no option.

In the hospital, Aaliya comes to see Purab. She cries and says that she loves Purab very much, but he loved Bilbul. Purab is unconscious, Aalia says that she will change if Purab will accept her. She will forget about Abhi and Tanu’s marriage, even she will not trouble Pragya.

She promises him that she will not trouble anyone, she just wants to be his forever. Aaliya finds Pragya standing near to her. She wipes off her tears and leaves the room.

Tanu meets Nikhil and shouts at him. She tells him that the police is investigating the accident of Purab. They are doubtful that someone had done it intentionally.

She asks him to leave the city for sometime so that she can peacefully marry Abhi. Also, she tells him that Aaliya can go against them.

Abhi is planning to give surprise to Pragya. He comes to her and says that he is feeling good. Aaliya checks the cover page of Abhi’s album which Purab has designed.

She sees Pragya’s face on that with the name written ‘Fuggi’. She gets scared if Tanu sees that cover page, she could harm Purab. She thinks Purab should not have done this.

She asks Mitali to hide the cover page. Dassi sees them, she plans to put it back and surprise Aaliya.