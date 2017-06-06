Kumkum Bhagya 6th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi make stupid plans to escape

Abhi says to Pragya that he is really hungry. Pragya gets upset and says this is all because of her. Abhi says to Pragya that he is really hungry. Pragya gets upset and says this is all because of her.

The episode starts with Abhi teasing Pragya and she gets up to go away when she stumbles upon Abhi’s leg and falls down. She screams but Abhi also gets over her and covers her mouth with his hand. There Dadi, Biji and Sarla are with Purab on their way to rescue Pragya and Abhi. At home Tanu gets conscious and Dasi and Jaanki make her unconscious again with the help of chlorophyll despite Tanu requesting them to spare her as she might get into coma.

Abhi says to Pragya that he is really hungry. Pragya gets upset and says this is all because of her. Abhi consoles her and says it’s not her fault and they are kidnapped so they are bound to be in this situation. Pragya still feels bad and Abhi gives her an idea to cook for him the way she used to do in her childhood that is imaginary cooking. Pragya asks what he wants her to make. Abhi says he wants to have “kheer”. Pragya makes imaginary kheer and feeds it to Abhi and he feeds it to her too. Abhi says he is feeling full with this imaginary kheer because it’s her. And she says it’s him which made it possible to make imaginary kheer. They both hug and “Main phir bhi tumko chahunga” plays in the background.

There, Nikhil yells at Aaliya to stop her nonsense of saying Pragya is present there. Nikhil gets a call from the professional murderer who says he’ll reach there in an hour. Nikhil couldn’t stop him and disconnects the call. He says to Aaliya that his luck is not with him as when he called him he was busy and now when he has got time Pragya is not there. Aaliya asks him to think of something which will make Abhi go and save Nikhil and her. Nikhil thinks to himself that better would be to let her go and then the murderer will kill Abhi and then Pragya will come back here and he will kill her. Aaliya sees his expression and understands that he is thinking of something more and thinks of staying alert.

Pragya asks Abhi to think of some plan to escape from there but Abhi says he is done with food and now he needs a good sleep. On Pragya’s insisting he suggests stupid ideas of breaking the wall or jumping from the terrace. Pragya suggests of making a snake with the help of a cloth and then asks Abhi to shout that there is a snake in there and when they’ll come in she’ll hit them on head and run. Abhi makes fun of her but Pragya says he’ll have to support her if he loves her more than Tanu. They implement the plan and Abhi starts shouting. Damroo sends one of his juniors to inform Nikhil that there is a snake inside and what they are supposed to do. The other junior asks him to go in and help him. Damroo agrees and they both go in. They get scared too. Damroo’s junior asks him to let him be as snakes are too dangerous. Damroo slaps him and says he does what his boss asks him to do and now he will have to do what Damroo says.

