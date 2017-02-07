Kumkum Bhagya 6th February 2017 written update: Abhi wants to give a makeover to Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 6th February 2017 written update: Purab asks Tanu to pack her bags as she will soon be thrown out. Kumkum Bhagya 6th February 2017 written update: Purab asks Tanu to pack her bags as she will soon be thrown out.

The episode starts with Abhi convincing Pragya to look more presentable in public. He says that people like girls who are stylish and hot. Pragya asks if Abhi doesn’t like her this way, he doesn’t like her simplicity. Abhi says that he loves her simplicity but he wants her to look both hot and cool for others as people don’t think from heart. They are more concerned about the outer appearance and Abhi wants his Pragya to impress everyone. Abhi says that he wants others to like her as well. Pragya says she looks best like this but Abhi says that he will train her and make her both hot and stylish. Pragya agrees, she says if he gets happiness out of it then she has no issues. Abhi feels good and hugs her. Pragya thinks that Purab was right, Abhi is getting closer to her. He might have started loving her.

On the other hand Tanu is worried as she has no updates about Abhi. Tanu gets Rocky’s call and asks why he didn’t come home early morning. Rocky scolds her and says that due to her, he was being humiliated and insulted by Abhi. He tells her the entire conversation he had with Abhi. He asks Tanu to move on as Abhi will never accept her, Abhi loves Pragya. Tanu asks him to shut up and switches off the phone.

Purab comes and tells Tanu that her plan of proving Pragya inferior is being backfired. Abhi became more sensitive and caring towards Pragya. He asks her to count the days and go back home without marrying Abhi.

Abhi drops Pragya home in the evening. Pragya gets down from the car but her dupatta gets stuck. Abhi helps her and says that he doesn’t want Pragya to go, also that he only likes Pragya’s smiling face. Pragya says it is late, if she won’t go home then her mother will file a missing complaint. Abhi asks her to come and starts walking with her. He says girls look best in bridal dress, and covers her head with her dupatta. He says but every dress looks like bridal dress on her. Pragya smiles.

Next morning, Abhi goes to Tanu’s room and checks Tanu’s wardrobe. He plans to steal one of the dress. He wants Pragya to try Tanu’s dress to look stylish, he thinks that Tanu will not know if one dress goes missing. Tanu comes there and gets surprised to see Abhi in her room. She gets happy when Abhi lies to her that he was searching for her. She hugs Abhi and finds Abhi’s tummy uneven and fat. She takes off the dress from his jacket and asks what is this.

