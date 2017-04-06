Kumkum Bhagya 6th April  2017 full episode written update: Pragya confesses she loves Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya and Abhi confess their love for each other. Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya and Abhi confess their love for each other.

The Kumkum Bhagya episode starts at the Mehra house where Abhi is telling Pragya that she is looking like a wife with a dupatta on her head. Pragya smiles and thinks that she is Mrs. Abhi Mehra. Tanu calls Pragya and orders her to serve food. Pragya doesn’t like it, but she still very sincerely serves food to her. Tanu unnecessary throws tantrums to Pragya and treats her like a servant. Dadi doesn’t like Pragya being insulted. She compliments Pragya on her cooking. Abhi enjoys Pragya’s presence, he requests her to serve food and gets romantic. Tanu doesn’t like it, she shouts at her. Pragya gets scared and spills daal on Abhi’s shirt. Tanu gets up and starts cleaning Abhi’s shirt. She asks Pragya to leave Abhi and serve dessert to everyone.

Tanu purposely kicks Pragya when she is serving sweet to Tanu’s mother. It spills on Tanu’s mother’s hand and she gets burnt. Tanu takes the advantage of it and starts scolding Pragya, she even tries to slap her, but Aalia comes and saves Pragya. Aalia doesn’t want to spoil Abhi’s mood, she knows that Abhi will not tolerate this, so to save Tanu from Abhi’s anger, she saved Pragya. Aalia has attached an open electric wire to the serving table so that when Pragya touches it, she gets a shock.

While taking food from the serving table, Pragya touches it and gets an electric shock. She shouts for help. Abhi immediately comes and holds Pragya. The current passes through their bodies for a while. Pragya and Abhi fall on the floor after someone switches off the power plug. Everyone gets worried for Pragya as she loses consciousness. Abhi hurriedly takes her to the guest room.

Tanu and Aalia enjoy wine together and celebrate. They are happy to see Pragya in pain both physically and emotionally. Tanu’s mother comes and tells them that Pragya is alone with Abhi in the guest room.

Pragya gets up after some time, Abhi gets angry at her and asks why she was serving food. He says he doesn’t like her working like a servant in his house. Pragya says that she respects him and she tries to be a good host to Abhi’s guest. Abhi says that for proving her loyalty, she doesn’t have to do such demeaning work. Abhi is not able to control his emotions. He pulls Pragya close and asks her to express her real feelings as he also wants to express it after her. He asks Pragya to tell him why she feels so much for Abhi. Pragya finally accepts her love for Abhi. She says ‘I love you very much’ and hugs Abhi tight.