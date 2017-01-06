Kumkum Bhagya 6 January 2016 full episode written update: Abhi takes Tanu, Purab and Pragya for a double date

Kumkum Bhagya 6 January 2016 full episode written update: Purab is planning to make Abhi jealous during their dinner date. He asks Pragya to behave as his girlfriend. Kumkum Bhagya 6 January 2016 full episode written update: Purab is planning to make Abhi jealous during their dinner date. He asks Pragya to behave as his girlfriend.

Purab asks Abhi about his feelings for his secretary Nikita. Abhi says yes he has a soft corner for Nikita. Purab says whether Abhi loves Nikita. Abhi says he doesn’t know. When Purab says now we three are in a love triangle, Abhi feels weird and says he doesn’t love Nikita. Abhi says he likes Nikita as a friend, as a companion. He doesn’t want to name their relationship, he does’t want to make Nikita his wife or his girlfriend. He wants to have a pure and true relationship with Nikita . Purab thinks it is difficult for Abhi to understand his own feelings because he is being manipulated by Tanu. He takes the challenge to make him confess that he loves Pragya. Abhi says sorry to Purab that he overreacted, also he wants to take Purab and Pragya for a dinner date along with Tanu. Aalia hears it and thinks that Purab is plotting something. She wants to know what is going on in his mind.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Abhi comes to Pragya and says sorry that he becomes rude with her in the morning. He says he is happy to know that she is engaged to the right guy. Pragya smiles. Abhi says why Nikita did not tell him her real name, which is Pragya. Pragya gets shocked. Abhi tells Nikita to get ready for the double date. He also asks Tanu to get ready for the dinner date.

Pragya, Tanu, Dadi and Daasi all are confused and worried about Abhi’s plan for a double date. Purab tells Dadi and Pragya that its a good chance to make Abhi jealous. Purab will show a careless attitude towards Pragya, which will make Abhi upset. He will realise that he deserves Pragya more than Purab. Pragya says it is difficult to do the drama there, as Tanu and Aalia will also be present. Purab says Aalia will not able to guess his plan. Purab asks her to act as a girlfriend and not to be scared. He is sure that he will make Abhi feel about Pragya tonight.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya 5 January 2016 full episode written update: Purab asks Abhi if he has a soft corner for Pragya

On the other hand, Aalia tells Tanu that Purab is planning something to defeat them. She wants Tanu to be alert.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd