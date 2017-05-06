Kumkum Bhagya 5th May 2017 full episode written update: Aalia does the gathbandan of Abhi and Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya: The panditji asks Aalia to tighten the knot (gathbandhan) of the bride and groom. Aalia tightens the knot and smiles, she gives a look to Tanu and congratulates Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya: The panditji asks Aalia to tighten the knot (gathbandhan) of the bride and groom. Aalia tightens the knot and smiles, she gives a look to Tanu and congratulates Abhi.

Dadi and Dassi panic when they see Abhi’s hand is burnt in fire. Dadi asks why he burnt his hand. Abhi says that Pragya’s favrioute watch fell down and he cannot let it burn. It is Pragya’s mother’s watch which she has always kept with her. Dadi gets emotional and thinks how much Abhi loves Pragya. Aalia comes and takes Abhi to the mandap, Dadi wants him to take more rest, but Aalia says that guruji is getting angry so they should start the rituals.

Nikhil gets a call from his men, who inform him that they had to hurt Sarla to abduct Pragya. Nikhil asks about Pragya. His person tells Nikhil that she is with them and she is unconscious. Janki is in the hospital, she calls Abhi to inform her about Sarla and Pragya, but Abhi’s phone is with Mitali. Mitali says that Abhi is sitting at the mandap, she cannot give him his phone. But, when Janki begs, Mitali goes to Abhi, but unfortunately Aalia takes the phone and says that it is not possible now. She will not let Abhi talk to her or anybody. She cuts Janki’s call. Janki rings it again. Aalia breaks the phone and smirks. Janki is worried as now who will save Pragya from the goons.

The panditji asks Aalia to tighten the knot (gathbandhan) of the bride and groom. Aalia tightens the knot and smiles, she gives a look to Tanu and congratulates Abhi. Purab thinks that when Aalia will know that it is Pragya then she will feel so miserable. There, Tanu thinks that Pragya will feel so bad and defeated when she will see Tanu as a wife of Abhi. Dadi and Daasi also thinks that Pragya is getting married to Abhi. But, Abhi is feeling suffocated, he is just thinking about Pragya. He wants to leave the mandap. He thinks that if he have been marrying Pragya then everything would have been happy around him.

Sarla gains consciousness in the hospital and she starts shouting for Pragya. She wants to leave the hospital and look for Pragya. Janki and the doctors try to pacify, but she panics more. She is worried that Tanu will soon snatch Pragya’s kumkum and luck.

