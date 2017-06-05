Kumkum Bhagya 5th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya finally unties Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 5th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is finally untied by Pragya but they still sit there and only talk. Kumkum Bhagya 5th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is finally untied by Pragya but they still sit there and only talk.

Aaliya tells Nikhil that Pragya is with Abhi but Nikhil is not ready to accept this. They both argue on this. Nikhil holds her hand and asks her to come along and show him where Pragya is as his gang has already checked it. Aaliya pulls her hand and says he is gone mad as her truth would be revealed in front of Abhi. Nikhil says what’s the big deal in that as he has already suspected him. Pragya goes to untie Abhi but Damroo locks the door and she isn’t able to go inside. Pragya keeps an eye on the goons and one of their friends come with food for them and Pragya tries to steal the key with the help of a stick but the key falls near Damroo and he gets alerted . He asks his junior to go and check if Abhi is tied properly. Pragya goes near the door to find a chance to get in. Their Aaliya is getting over Nikhil for letting Abhi know that it’s him behind the mask as once it gets in his mind Abhi would tell his name to police. Nikhil laughs at her and asks why she thinks that he’ll let Abhi go. Aaliya threatens to kill him but Nikhil says that he’ll ask his gang and they’ll kill Abhi in a second . Aaliya stops him midway and says these all goons are not his but of money. She’d just need to throw some more money on them and then they’ll be here to kill Nikhil instead.

The goon who went in to check on Abhi asks him to take a selfie with him as his wife is his fan. Abhi poses for him and tries to keep him engaged. There all other goons walk out and Pragya gets a chance to sneak in where Abhi is tied. The goon shows pictures to Abhi and Abhi notices Pragya in background of one of the picture. He asks him to delete that picture and then sends him out.There Nikhil says to Aaliya that he is tolerating her because of Tannu otherwise she must know better what he is capable of doing. Aaliya yells at him and Nikhil asks her to suggest something good if she is so smart. Aaliya suggests him to release Abhi and when he’ll go to police station Nikhil should send some of her goons to police in masks to surrender to police. Nikhil laughs at her and asks what would she get from that because then Abhi and Pragya would meet again and they’ll again fall in love and will get married. Aaliya interrupts him and says she won’t let that happen. Nikhil says that’s even better because then she’ll want to kill Pragya and then she’ll call Nikhil and he’ll kidnap Pragya then Abhi would come here to save her and then they’ll get into a fight then Aaliya would come there and they argue like they are doing now.

Aaliya then suggests that they cannot make an exchange offer with Pragya that they’ll let Abhi go if Pragya comes and surrender to them. Nikhil likes this idea. There Abhi asks Pragya to come out as he knows that she is hiding behind him. Pragya asks how does he know. He says the way she knows what his heart wants. Abhi asks him to untie him and Pragya finally unties him. Afterwards Pragya explains him the scenario of the location and goons with the help of chart paper and coal. Abhi is lost in her and asks if she was a detective before.

