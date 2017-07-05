Kumkum Bhagya 5th July 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets hit by a bullet and falls in the river

Kumkum Bhagya 5th July 2017 full episode written update: Purab asks Raman to cry as much he wants as pain would make him realise that she is dead. Kumkum Bhagya 5th July 2017 full episode written update: Purab asks Raman to cry as much he wants as pain would make him realise that she is dead.

Pragya is sad after reading the letter Raghubir left for her and Abhi consoles her and says that he’ll get him back. Pragya says he shouldn’t have done this again. He should at least apologize to Sarla. Pragya calls Sarla and tells her that they are fine and “baba” helped them a lot. Sarla asks baba who and Pragya tells her that she has come to know about the reality of their father and she also knows about her other two sisters. She assures her that she’ll bring her sisters along if not her father.

Sarla feels stunned and falls on sofa, Biji comes there and asks what happened. Sarla tells her about what Pragya told her. There Abhi and Pragya are walking on road when they see commander and others coming from opposite side. They try to hide behind a tree but they see both of them. Abhi and Pragya start running into the jungle and after reaching a distance they hug each other in terror. Meanwhile commander and others reach them and asks them again who wants to die first. Pragya says she wants to die first. Commander asks them to stop their non sense and points his rifle at them. Meanwhile Purab reach around along with police and sees footsteps their and while they are deciding which direction to go the inspector does an air fire. The air fire startles the commander and he shoots the bullet which hits Pragya.

Purab worries listening to the bullet of commander. Abhi says to Pragya that he won’t let anything happen to her and he runs after Commander and his troop. He jumps on the commander from a small cliff and commander’s rifle falls down. Abhi picks it up and hits him with its back. They get into a fight and Abhi pushes him into the waterfall and he falls from there. A large wave takes Pragya with her. Abhi runs towards Pragya’s direction and meets Purab midway. They both proceed towards Pragya and but don’t find her there. Abhi runs here and there to look for her and finds her on a shore. Abhi jumps from the bridge into the river and swims towards Pragya. Purab also jumps and two strangers follow him. Abhi faints midway and Purab and other two men take him out.

There doctor comes for checkup of Sarla and writes tests for her. Biji asks if she has any heart problems but she refuses. Sarla says she already said that she is fine and only talking to Pragya and Abhi can make her good.

There Abhi is on bed surrounded by Purab, doctor, nurse, Dadi, Dasi, Aaliya and Tannu. Dasi and Dadi constantly asks him what happened to him and where is Pragya. Purab says he won’t say anything and Abhi will tell everything now. Dasi says Pragya’s Beeji us calling please let us know where is Pragya. She picks up the phone and meanwhile Dadi pleads him to let them know where Pragya is. Purab says she has died. He adds that she was hit with a bullet and was sinking, Abhi tried to save him but couldn’t. Dadi slaps him and Beeji loses her control listening to this over phone.

Sarla and Jaanki asks Beeji what happened and they say Pragya has left them. Tannu and Aaliya on the other hand are very happy and decide to celebrate till Abhi is over of his grief. There Abhi gets conscious and gets up to save Pragya but Purab comes there and stops him. Abhi asks him to let him go but Purab says he won’t let him go. Purab tells him that Pragya is dead but Abhi says this is not possible. Purab says he wish it would be like that but police isn’t finding Pragya but her dead body. Purab asks him to cry as much he wants as the pain would make him realise that she is dead.

