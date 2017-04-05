Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi feels bad when Pragya is treated as a servant.

Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi feels bad for Pragya when she gets treated like a servant. Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi feels bad for Pragya when she gets treated like a servant.

It is late in the night and Abhi is lost in the memories of Pragya. He starts imagining her around again. Just then, Pragya comes to tell Abhi that she is leaving for the day. Abhi thinks that it is not real, but soon he realises that Pragya is actually standing in front of him. They collide and fall on the floor together. Aalia comes to the room and finds Abhi and Pragya lying together. Pragya stands up and says bye to them. Aalia stops her and says that she wants Pragya to spend her time in the house as tomorrow Abhi is getting married, so Aalia needs a lot of help. Aalia has sent Robin on a month long leave. She wants to harass Pragya and make her feel bad. Aalia wants Pragya’s present on the last day of preparations for the wedding.

Aalia asks Pragya to serve dinner to her guests and Tanu’s parents who are coming for at night. Abhi interferes and says that Pragya is his secretary, not the servant. But, Pragya agrees and says she is ready to do anything for Abhi. Aalia is irked and instructs her to arrange the table for dinner. Abhi feels that Pragya loves him i.e. She is willing to do any kind of work for him.

Tanu’s parents come and her mother is worried to see Pragya there. Tanu tells her that they purposely kept Pragya around, just to make her feel inferior and defeated. Tanu calls Pragya and orders her to serve drinks to her parents. Aalia, Tanu and her mother smile seeing Pragya working like a servant. Dadi and Dassi don’t like it. Dadi plans to do something about it, but Dassi stops her and says to let Pragya do the work. This will create sympathy and more love for Pragya in Abhi’s heart and Abhi will finally propose to her. The love birds again get the chance to spend some moments together. Pragya serves juice to Abhi and they get lost in each other’s eyes. Aalia feels bad and signals Tanu to get close to Abhi.

When Abhi sees Pragya putting the plates on the table, he feels bad and offended. He comes to Pragya and asks her not to do all the work. Pragya says it doesn’t matter to her. Abhi says that it matters to him a lot. Pragya asks why Abhi is feeling bad, which leaves him speechless. Just then, Tanu comes with her cousin Shonali and introduces her to Abhi. Abhi taunts Tanu. He then asks everyone to start eating and tells that he will join them in a minute. He gets the chance and pulls Pragya aside. He holds Pragya and says now he will tell why he feels bad when someone asks Pragya to do household work. Pragya asks why. Abhi places Pragya’s dupatta on her head and says she looks good this way.

