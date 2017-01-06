Kumkum Bhagya 5 January 2016 full episode written update: Purab asks Abhi if he has a soft corner for Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya (File photo) Kumkum Bhagya (File photo)

The Kumkum Bhagya episode starts at Abhi’s house where Pragya comes and checks about Abhi from Dadi and Daasi. They tell her that Abhi is very angry and he is shouting at everyone and he did not sleep at night either. Also, they inform Pragya that he woke up Tanu and asked her to help him in his work. Pragya is surprised and goes to Abhi. She finds Abhi asking Tanu to give him papers in the right sequence. Tanu is frustrated as since morning Abhi is making her work. Pragya says that she knows the sequence but Abhi says no thanks.

Pragya brings coffee for Abhi but he refuses to take that also. He asks Pragya to teach Tanu how to make his kind of coffee. Pragya takes Tanu but finds her non-interested and stupid. Tanu asks Pragya to make it and Pragya asks when she will learn it. Tanu says that only today she is letting her do Abhi’s work.

Now onwards, Abhi will only love coffee from Tanu’s hand. She says that she is confident that Abhi will leave Pragya and will only want Tanu in his life. Pragya smiles.

Purab comes and checks about Abhi from Aaliya. She says that she wants to hug Purab as he made her plan successful. Purab asks her to hold her emotions and says her happiness is short lived. Tanu collides with Purab, Purab says sorry and asks about Pragya.

Tanu says she hates her and she leaves. Purab meets Pragya and asks her about the recent developments. Pragya tells him that Abhi is not even talking to her, he is not fighting too. Purab asks her not to worry as Tanu cannot handle Abhi’s work.

Abhi sees them talking and gets jealous. He asks Pragya to tell Tanu about his schedule and asks Purab to drink coffee and have food. Pragya finds him very rude but Purab smiles. He plans to do more things to irritate Abhi. He goes to Abhi’s room and discusses about his new album.

After some time, Abhi opens up and tells Purab why he is behaving that nothing has happened. Purab says that why he is behaving as if so much has happened? Abhi says that Nikita is his secretary and Purab secretly had an affair with her.

Purab says why Abhi is mixing his personal and professional life. Abhi says that he doesn’t have any problem but he feel bad when someone close hide things from him.

Purab straight forwardly asks why Abhi is so attached with Nikita. She is just a secretary. He asks Abhi if he have any soft corner for Pragya. Abhi hears Pragya and wonders why Purab is calling Nikita as Pragya.

Purab says that Nikita’s real name is Pragya and she changed it to Nikita for some reasons. Abhi thinks why doesn’t he know it. He tells Purab that he has a soft corner for her.