Kumkum Bhagya 5 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika stabs Abhi in the hospital

Aaliya reaches hospital with Abhi and Pragya and asks for stretcher. Ward boys put Abhi on stretcher and take him in and Pragya feels dizzy and Aaliya starts blabbering at her and Dasi comes there and asks her to shut up and get her the treatment. Aaliya says she is Munni and she should be left at her own but Dasi shouts and asks her to get her the treatment as she saved Abhi. Dasi goes to the reception and asks them to get her admitted.

At home Chacha ji asks Mitali to not talk about the snake and the incident as Dadi would get to know about the incident and she’ll start worrying and that’s not good for her health. Raj comes home and asks why is everyone awake till late night and Mitali tells him that a snake entered their house and it bite Abhi while he was trying to get it away and also that Munni sucked the poison out and Dasi and Aaliya have taken them to hospital. While Mitali was explaining him the situation Dadi comes downstairs and starts panicking as to what happened to Abhi.

There Simolika tells the snake charmer how Pragya sucked the poison and he tells her that now they both will die and may be Abhi will take longer and Simolika says she wants him dead by tomorrow morning so she’ll kill him herself.

There the doctor treating Pragya tells the nurse that Pragya is more critical than Abhi as she tries saving her husband and asks the nurse to call the one who got her admitted. The nurse called Dasi and the doctor tells her that she is critical and asks her to sign the papers but she says she isn’t Pragya and the doctor gets confused. Dasi reminisces how Munni saved Abhi from Sangram Singh and now from this snake and she signs the papers.

Aaliya is sitting by Abhi’s side and he calls for Pragya while still unconscious and she gets pissed off and leaves for home as Abhi is calling for Pragya while still unconscious.

There Dadi insists to take her to the hospital and Raj says he’ll take her there. They leave for the hospital and Tannu comes downstairs and asks them why did they let Dadi go to hospital and chachi says if she is so much concerned then why did she let her go and Mitali too asks why she has a problem when someone saves other as she was having problems when Pragya saved abhi. Aaliya comes there pissed off and Everyone asks her about Pragya and abhi and she tells that abhi is out of danger and when they ask about Pragya again she yells at them a Nd leaves.

Simolika goes to Abhi’s room at the hospital while he is asleep and says he can’t stay alive as he made her husband die and stabs him with knife on his chest.

