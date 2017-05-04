Kumkum Bhagya 4th May 2017 full episode written update: Sarla gets injured while saving Pragya from goons

Kumkum Bhagya: And, also the marriage will happen peacefully as Team Pragya will not conspire further. Nikhil also agrees. Kumkum Bhagya: And, also the marriage will happen peacefully as Team Pragya will not conspire further. Nikhil also agrees.

The episode starts when Sarla colliding with the goons. Sarla finds out that Nikhil’s goons have wrapped Pragya in the carpet and they are trying to take her away with them. She shouts and tries to stop them, but she gets hit and falls down. The goons hurriedly take Pragya in the truck. Janki shouts for help, but doesn’t get any help. There, Aalia and Nikhil narrate whole episode to Tanu. They tell her about the Team Pragya conspiracy and how Nikhil managed to take unconscious Pragya away from the house. Tanu gets angry and says that she also tried hard to avoid all this, but Purab made her unconscious through chloroform.

Pragya wakes up and finds her in the truck. She tries to run away, but gets hit on the head. She gets injured and lies down. There, Sarla is also injured, Janki manages to take her to the hospital in the auto. Her condition is not good as blood is running down from her head. Aalia is happy that they are successful in making Team Pragya’s plan flop. She asks Tanu to cover her face like Pragya and walk down. She says that Team Pragya will think that the bride is Pragya, but when the marriage will be over and they will find out that Abhi is actually married to Tanu and not Pragya, they will get shocked. This would be the best lesson for them. And, also the marriage will happen peacefully as Team Pragya will not conspire further. Nikhil also agrees.

Aalia takes Tanu downstairs. Dadi and Dassi also come there with Purab. When they see bride’s face is covered, they assume that it is Pragya. Aalia makes Tanu sit at the mandap with Abhi. The pandit starts the rituals. While doing puja near hawan kund, Abhi’s watch falls in it. Abhi stops the puja and starts taking his watch out of the fire. His hands get burnt, Purab takes him away from the mandap and applies ice on his wound. Dadi and Dassi also panic and ask why he burnt his hand. Abhi says that Pragya’s favourite watch gets dropped and he cannot let it burn.

