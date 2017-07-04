Kumkum Bhagya 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets to know that Raghubir is her father

Kumkum Bhagya 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Pragya forgives Raghubir and Abhi asks Raghubir to come along. Kumkum Bhagya 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Pragya forgives Raghubir and Abhi asks Raghubir to come along.

Abhi is in a romantic mood while Pragya is shocked to see herself and her family with Raghubir in the photograph. Pragya goes and wakes up Raghubir. She asks him about the photograph and he says its his family and he doesn’t want to talk about that. Pragya yells at him and says that she is in that picture along with her mother and Beeji. Raghubir is shocked to hear this and on Pragya’s insistence, he tells her that once he had an affair out of his marriage and Sarla caught him and told Beeji. When he reached home Beeji threw him out of her house and he thought Sarla didn’t do right and he assumed that Sarla must have told this to the whole area. He adds that he wanted to take revenge from her and he thought of taking her happiness by taking away her daughters and he reached their home one night to take them along but then Pragya and Bulbul were at her uncle’s house and he brought Srishti and the other one along. He said now he repents as he isn’t able to find good matches for his daughters.

Pragya forgives him and Abhi asks Raghubir to forget everything and come along. There Sarla is crying in front of Beeji that she couldn’t be a good wife and now she failed to be a good mother too. She asks Biji to leave her as she doesn’t deserve to be with anyone. There, Commander is looking for Pragya and finds a dupatta in the jungle. Damroo says they must not divert from their destination.

Pragya and Abhi decide to sleep as it is already very late but Abhi is getting naughty. Next morning Pragya is looking for Raghubir in the house when Abhi finds a letter from Raghubir addressed to Pragya in which he had written that he doesn’t have courage like her so he can’t face her therefore he is leaving. He adds that she might meet her sisters but he won’t want to face her as they all are already happy without him.

