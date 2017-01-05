Kumkum Bhagya 4th January 2016 full episode written update: Abhi wonders why Purab, Pragya kept their relationship secret

Kumkum Bhagya 4th January 2016 full episode written update: Sarla questions Pragya why she lied to her and went to meet Purab in the name of Abhi’s sangeet. Purab tells Pragya that he has promised his wife and Tanu’s sister that he will always be on Pragya’s side. Purab gets appreciation from Dadi and Daasi for his prospective plan. Pragya apologises to Purab for her reaction, she says she is ready to do the drama. Kumkum Bhagya 4th January 2016 full episode written update: Sarla questions Pragya why she lied to her and went to meet Purab in the name of Abhi’s sangeet. Purab tells Pragya that he has promised his wife and Tanu’s sister that he will always be on Pragya’s side. Purab gets appreciation from Dadi and Daasi for his prospective plan. Pragya apologises to Purab for her reaction, she says she is ready to do the drama.

Abhi is shattered and heartbroken. Tanu comes to his room and tries to pollute his mind against Purab and Pragya. Abhi shouts at her and leaves. Pragya sees it, Tanu tells Pragya that the biggest gift she has got in her sangeet is from Pragya. She is happy to know that Pragya announced her relationship with Purab on the right day. Tanu pulls her leg, makes jokes on her and Purab. Pragya shouts at her, she says to shut her ugly mouth. Aalia too comes and defames her. She says that Pragya is characterless and flirts with both Purab and Abhi at the same time. Pragya says she doesn’t mind their abuses and she is leaving. Tanu says leave the home forever. Pragya says nobody can separate Abhi and her. She tells that Aalia and Tanu’s seven births will not be enough to break her marriage. She can face whatever is coming her way. Aalia warns her not to mess with her. She will come with the master plan that will spoil everything connected to Pragya.

Purab comes to Abhi’s room to clarify himself. Abhi asks him to leave otherwise he will hurt Purab. Abhi thinks that he is not angry at Purab, he is angry because he believes people so easily. He feels that he should not think about Nikita, who doesn’t have any feelings for him.

Pragya comes back where Sarla and Biji are waiting for her. Sarla starts questioning why she lied to her, why she went to meet Purab in the name of Abhi’s sangeet. Pragya finds her so angry, so she tells Sarla about Aalia’s conspiracy. She tells them about the kidnapping and then about the photos etc. She also tells them about Purab’s plan, she and Purab will now act like a couple in front of Abhi. This will make Abhi aware of his own feelings for Pragya. Sarla doesn’t accept this, she says this plan is very risky it won’t work. Pragya says that Aalia will make Abhi marry Tanu, the way she made sangeet and mehndi happen. Pragya and Purab find this plan more feasible, and as the only way to reach Abhi’s heart. She asks Biji to convince Sarla.

