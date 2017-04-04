Kumkum Bhagya 4th April 2017 full episode written update: Purab’s plan to expose Tanu fails

Kumkum Bhagya 4th April 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil thanks his friend Nikki for doing the drama in front of Abhi and his family. Kumkum Bhagya 4th April 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil thanks his friend Nikki for doing the drama in front of Abhi and his family.

Purab confronts Nikhil that he is lying about his girlfriend. He says she is not his girlfriend and even doesn’t carry the name Tanushree. Nikhil very firmly says that it is possible that two girls have the same name. He infact accuses Purab that he is jealous of Tanu and Nikhil. Purab’s stupid plan has created a scene in his house and also defamed Abhi’s would-be-wife Tanu, and Nikhil’s personal life. Abhi feels embarrassed and apologises to Nikhil. Abhi asks Purab to be more careful in future as this can put everyone in a mess. Abhi leaves Nikhil’s house with everyone. Aalia and Tanu stay back.

Nikhil thanks his friend Nikki for doing the drama in front of Abhi and his family. Nikhil was informed by Aalia about Tanu’s pregnancy report. She asked Nikhil to place a girl with the name of Tanu and when Abhi and Purab will come to his house, the girl will appear and act as per their plan. Nikhil understood the plan and arranged everything.

Tanu and Nikhil appreciate Aalia and her fore thinking. Tanu hugs Aalia and says that she is the smartest person, because of her now she can happily marry Abhi. There, Abhi scolds Purab, he says that because of him, he is embarrassed and feels guilty that he called Tanu characterless. Purab, Pragya and Dadi wonder how Nikhil got alerted. Purab doubts that there will be a fourth person in Aalia’s gang who is in the house. Dadi is worried as only a day was left for Abhi and Tanu’s wedding.

Aalia comes and tells them how she managed to save Tanu. She tells that she knew Purab will visit Nikhil’s house with Abhi. Hence, she was the one who plotted a fake Tanu. Pragya and Dadi get stunned. Aalia feels very proud and superior. She taunts Pragya that she and Purab will not be able to do anything within a day, tomorrow is the marriage and they should now drop the idea to reuniting Pragya and Abhi. They better dance and celebrate for Abhi and Tanu.

Purab takes the blame on himself and says because of him, they faced the defeat. He says sorry to Pragya and Dadi.

