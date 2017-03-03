Kumkum Bhagya 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu taunts Pragya on her helplessness

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi informs the police inspector that he thinks that someone has planned Purab’s accident. Kumkum Bhagya 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi informs the police inspector that he thinks that someone has planned Purab’s accident.

Abhi calls the police inspector and says that he thinks that someone has planned Purab’s accident. He feels that it is not an accident, it could be a conspiracy to hurt Purab. He asks the police to do the investigation. Aalia takes Tanu aside. She says that she wishes Tanu and Nikhil were caught by the police. She in fact will pray for this to happen. Tanu is scared. She again gives explanation to Aalia that Purab was their common enemy. His intentions were against their wishes. Pragya comes there when she overhears Purab’s name in their conversation. She confronts Tanu and asks why they were taking Purab’s name and why is Tanu is so scared. Aalia denies and says that Tanu is worried for her friend as Aalia loves Purab more than anyone. Pragya warns them and leaves.

Everyone return home, Dadi is crying and praying for Purab. Abhi asks dadi to go to her room and take a rest. Abhi goes to his room as he is also worried. Pragya says she will massage his head, but Tanu says she will do that and asks Abhi to wait for her in his room. She warns Pragya to maintain distance from Abhi. Now that Pragya’s best soldier is on the death bed, she should forget to win Abhi from her. She says that she will pray for Purab well-being, but only after her marriage. She says that Purab who was the biggest support of Abhi and Pragya is fighting for himself, how can he now save Pragya and her dreams.

Tanu goes to Abhi’s room and starts pressing his head. She tries to fix her marriage date early. Abhi gets irritated and calls Pragya aloud. He asks Pragya to press his head and sends Tanu downstairs. Abhi says to Pragya that he wants her to be around him as he is missing Purab very much. Mithali comes and informs Abhi that the police has come and wants to give information about Purab’s accident. Tanu tries to put her words in the inspector’s mouth, she says that she knew that it is an accident. The police deny and says it’s a hit and run case deliberately done. Everyone is shocked to know this.

The police say that they have a prime witness who narrated the whole incident to the police. The police inspector says that the truck driver had attempted twice to hit Purab. The first time, Purab managed to save himself, but the second time he got hit. Tanu tries to clarify that it is possible that both the time, it could have been different trucks. How was the witness so sure of what he saw? The police stress that they have the evidence and the witness who is a paanwala is telling the truth. The police feel suspicious that Tanu is trying to defend somebody. The inspector asks a few questions to Tanu, but Aalia cleverly protects her. He then tells Abhi that they have got something from the accident spot which probably Purab wanted to give to Abhi.

