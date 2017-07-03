Kumkum Bhagya 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: Pragya sees a photograph of her family with Raghubir

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: While commander is discussing how Abhi and Pragya can survive when the car is in such bad condition, Nikhil comes there and yells at him. Kumkum Bhagya 3rd July 2017 full episode written update: While commander is discussing how Abhi and Pragya can survive when the car is in such bad condition, Nikhil comes there and yells at him.

Dadi prays that Abhi and Pragya come back safely and Biji consoles her. There, Pragya makes coffee for Abhi and Abhi compliments her coffee. Pragya says this is the result of double practice, first being his wife then his secretary. Abhi says this has made him recall everything and pulls her and adds that this reminds him that this is the time for romance. They both kiss and hug when Rghubir comes there and says its good that he is conscious now as Pragya was very tensed. Abhi asks Pragya who he is and Pragya says the owner of this house and Pragya goes to explain Raghubir. Raghubir says its difficult to believe that he had let them get married when they were already a couple and blesses them.

While commander is discussing how Abhi and Pragya can survive when the car is in such bad condition, Nikhil comes there and yells at him. He says he has got every detail about him and he knows he wasn’t in any army but in a private group and he betrayed them as well. Commander says he should get complete details regarding why he betrayed them. He then adds that it was his past but now he never betrays his clients. Nikhil interrupts him and says that he will only listen to him when he’ll put Abhi and Pragya’s dead bodies in front of him and till then he is equivalent to Damroo and others for him.

There, Abhi asks Pragya where she was as they have to spend their first night. Pragya says he isn’t well so she won’t be careless like him. While they were having their sweet fight, Pragya happen to drop a photograph. When she picks it up she sees her family along with Raghubir in that photograph.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd