Kumkum Bhagya 3rd January 2016 full episode written update: Pragya is devastated by Purab’s confession and asks why he lied to Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd January 2016 full episode written update: Purab tells Pragya that now Abhi will feel jealous and realise his love for her.

Aalia discusses her plan in detail with Tanu and Nikhil. She tells them how and why she has targeted Purab this time. She says that she wanted to take revenge from Purab as he has always spoiled their plans to trap Pragya. Tanu appreciates her plotting and cleverness. Aalia also tells that she involved Nikhil in the plan, he helped her in getting Pragya kidnapped by his men. She thanks Nikhil but Nikhil gives all the credit to Aalia. Aalia says she was taking care of Abhi’s phone as she had the idea that Pragya will call Abhi first before calling Purab.

Everything was working as per her plan, the goons let Pragya escape. They let her use her phone. Nikhil tells that they hired a professional photographer to click the pictures of Purab and Pragya in such a way that they get the blame. Tanu claps for their successful plotting and hugs Aalia.

On the other hand, Pragya is stressed and sad. She is sitting with Dadi and Daasi. Dadi says that this time Aalia and Tanu have crossed all the limits. Pragya says that she was not expecting this from Purab. It is Purab who has put her into trouble. Purab comes, Pragya shouts at him, she questions Purab if he was he on drugs and why has he done that. She says that she is trying so hard to get close to Abhi and all this has spoilt her efforts. Purab says that he has done it with a purpose. He tells this will help Abhi hear his inner voice, to feel about Pragya. He tells Pragya that Abhi was confused about his feelings for her but now when he will see Pragya with other man, he will get jealous and realise that he loves Pragya.

Pragya doubts, she says it is very dicey. Abhi would not react like this. Purab says that he has full confidence and Pragya should not doubt his intelligence.

Aalia is happy, but she is not able to figure out why Purab agreed to their lie. She shares her doubts with Tanu and Nikhil. Nikhil says no use to get bothere d. Aalia asks is it possible that Purab seriously feels for Pragya. He used to say that Pragya reminds him of his wife. She believes that he has started liking Pragya.