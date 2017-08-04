Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh convinces Disha’s father to marry his daughter to him

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Disha asks god to make her marry to someone like Purab when Sangram Singh comes and says he’ll take care of her. Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Disha asks god to make her marry to someone like Purab when Sangram Singh comes and says he’ll take care of her.

While everyone is preparing for the pooja, Alia and Tanu are making sure that Munni does something wrong in the pooja to spoil it. Suddenly Tanu gets an idea how she’ll ruin the pooja. There Disha’s bua asks Sangram Singh that who is gonna marry Disha now when Sangram Singh does a drama and says to Disha’s dad that he need not worry about Disha and about his honour as he’ll marry Disha. Disha’s father and bua get happy listening to this and thank him for saving their honour in the society. Her father then requests him that he has spent all his savings in the preparations of the wedding so they won’t be able to make such good arrangements again. Sangram Singh says he need not worry as he’ll take care of everything. Disha’s father thanks him when Sangram Singh says he wants to marry Disha the same day to make it easier for him. Disha’s dad thanks him again and sends him to Disha’s room where Disha is asking God why he did this to her as this is exactly opposite to what she had thought of. She asks god to make her marry to someone like Purab when Sangram Singh comes and says he’ll take care of her. Disha asks him to leave her room and warns her that his father would kill him if he will see him in her room. Sangram says he has now entered her life and tells her what he talked about to Disha’s father. He then says that he’ll now tell her what it means to challenge Sangram Singh. He says Sangram Singh has to get every thing which runs away from him and says he will now take revenge for that slap and will make her life hell. Disha says her father can’t approve of it and Sangram Singh tells her that her father was about to kiss his feet and if now she refuses to marry him he might die of heart attack.

There Tanu and Munni get into an argument where Tanu asks her why has she draped the saree which Dadi has given her and Munni asks her to shut up and says that she can’t tell her every single thing she is supposed to do. Meanwhile Aaliya comes there and calms them down. They next plan on how they’ll ruin the pooja and then spoil Pragya’s image in front of Abhi when Tanu suggests Munni to blow off the “akhand jot” but Aaliya says that can be reignited and then Aaliya asks Munni to put water on the “Hawan Agni” and that’ll completely ruin Pragya’s image. Tanu says there’s a risk in this plan that Dadi might get a heart attack. Aaliya says this would be even better as that would make Abhi to hate Pragya.

Next we see Mitali discussing with Taai Ji that the atmosphere and culture of the house is changing as earlier there used to be parties in the house but now poojas are being organised. Taai Ji says only Pragya can bring such change as earlier she made them her servants and now she’ll make them theists. Dadi asks Abhi to sit in Pooja and he says he’ll attend it in the end and they may continue. But Dadi says this is not his concert and tells him that this is a rare “muhurat” and this pooja will make his and Pragya’s relation even more stronger and also would help Pragya to get well and Abhi says then he’ll do anything for that. There Munni enters the hall with water bowl and thinks if she should act as per Aaliya and Tanu’s plan as it could put Dadi’s life on stake.

