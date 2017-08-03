Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Pradeep refuses to marry Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh’s men on the other hand take Purab to godown and tie him with the rope. Kumkum Bhagya 3rd August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh’s men on the other hand take Purab to godown and tie him with the rope.

While purab was telling Disha’s family the truth, Sangram’s men shut his mouth with handkerchief. Disha’s father was requesting to Disha’s fiancee Pradeep and his family to accept Disha but Pradeep’s mother rejects her and Pradeep apologises to Disha’s father as he cannot accept her after Disha spending night with Purab. Disha’s Bua requests Pradeep to forget about everything but he rejects her. Abhi sees Munni in red saree and reminisces his past with Pragya when Munni asks Abhi how is she looking and Abhi tells her that she is looking perfect and that she is looking like her Phuggi he adds that they are a perfect couple.

Abhi then asks her about mangalsutra and abhi goes inside to get her mangalsutra meanwhile Munni starts remembering her conversation with Tannu and Aaliya that she is not gonna wear mangalsutra and sindoor for Abhi. On the other hand Disha tells everyone that she is not gonna marry Pradeep. Pradeep explains her that he can not mary her because his society and family are not gonna accept her. There Dadi prays to god for Pragya’s health and asks Mitali if she gave the saree to Pragya.

Abhi takes out mangalsutra and comes with mangalsutra in his hand and tell her that now onwards he will put this mangalsutra in her neck. Listening to this Pragya hits Abhi with her foot and wear the mangalsutra herself.

