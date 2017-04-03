Kumkum Bhagya 3rd April 2017 written update: Abhi confronts Nikhil to confess his relationship with Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya 3rd April 2017 written update: Abhi says it is important to know the truth and only then will he decide about marriage with Tanu. Kumkum Bhagya 3rd April 2017 written update: Abhi says it is important to know the truth and only then will he decide about marriage with Tanu.

Aalia tries to pacify Abhi over Tanu’s past. She tries to tackle the situation by claiming her relationship with Abhi. She says no sister can make her brother marry such a girl, also she says that she has full trust on Tanu, the way Abhi has on Purab. Purab interferes and makes Abhi rigid to know about Tanu’s truth. He suggests Abhi to directly go to Nikhil and speak to him about Tanu and his relationship with her.

Aalia immediately refuses and says this will give a bad name to their family and Tanu. So, they should better not include an outsider. Abhi says it is very important for him and his family to know the truth and only after that they will be in a position to decide about marriage. Abhi and Purab leave for Nikhil’s house. Tanu and Aalia try to inform Nikhil through phones. But, Pragya snatches their phones and says that they are not allowed to call anyone. And, they all have to accompany Abhi and Purab to Nikhil’s house.

Tanu and Aalia are too scared. They wish Abhi does not find Nikhil in his house so that they will get more time to counterattack Pragya and Purab. But, Nikhil is there and gets surprised seeing everyone. When Abhi and Purab confront Nikhil, he straightaway denies it and says, someone wants to harm him professionally. Abhi says Purab is his friend and he got the report to him. Nikhil gives the same reason to Purab. Purab says that he found the report at Nikhil’s house itself. He asks him why he saved the report so preciously. This proves that Tanu and Purab had an illegitimate relationship.

Nikhil still sticks to his words that the report is fake. Purab says that they will go to the hospital and check and later will confront Tanu. So, to save his girlfriend, Nikhil should agree to the charges and show the guts to accept Tanu as his girlfriend. Just then, a young girl appears and Nikhil introduces her as his girlfriend. He says this is his love whose name is also Tanu and the reports are hers. Pragya, Dadi and Daasi become speechless. Purab gets shocked to see how Nikhil planned all of it so quickly. Tanu and Aalia feel relieved.

