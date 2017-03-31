Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu gets caught when her pregnancy report comes out

Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Purab asks Pragya to bring the proof. Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Purab asks Pragya to bring the proof.

Aalia supports Tanu when she is being confronted by Purab. Tanu and Aaliya ask for the proof, Aalia says if Purab can prove Tanu characterless then she herself will ask Tanu to leave the house. Purab asks Pragya to bring the proof. Tanu is irked and blames Pragya that she wanted to cancel her marriage as she doesn’t like Tanu. Purab says that he has the proof and not Pragya. He shows the pregnancy report to her and Aalia. Tanu says its a fake report. Purab says there is an equal probability that this report is fake or original. But, the report is not fake and Abhi has already read it.

Tanu cries and asks Abhi to say something. Abhi says that he is not hurt because of her pregnancy report or her past relationships. He is upset because Tanu did not share this thing with him, also she tried to fool Abhi. She forced Abhi to marry her. She was afraid of the society and the comments she might get after Abhi spent a few moments with her in the party. Tanu lied that she was afraid of being named characterless and that made Abhi protective about her. But, if she was pregnant with Nikhil’s child, then why she did not marry him? Tanu is speechless. Purab comes and says she would have more boyfriends. Such a woman doesn’t have any self-respect. They have multiple relations and then they want to play innocent. Tanu is insulted and she hits Purab. Abhi gets angry and says how dare she raised her hand on his best friend. Purab asks Tanu to get the proof that she did not have a relationship with Nikhil.

Tanu shouts and says she has the proof and asks Purab to wait, she will throw it in his face in a few minutes. She runs towards her room. Tanu is furious, she takes out an old report which shows that Tanu was pregnant, but through Abhi and not Nikhil. This is the fake report, which Aalia and Tanu had arranged to trap Abhi a few years back. Aalia comes to Tanu’s room and asks Tanu not to show the DNA report to Abhi. Tanu says she wants to save her marriage and reply to Purab and Pragya. This report will prove that Tanu is not characterless, she only had a relationship with Abhi. Aalia slaps her to control Tanu’s anger and foolishness, she says that this DNA report proves that Tanu aborted Abhi’s child and this will make Abhi angrier. Abhi will definitely ask the details and then all their past conspiracies will pop out. Abhi will recall everything and then they will be thrown outside, so in short it’s a suicide plan. Tanu realises that she was about to do make a blunder, the report will only help Pragya further.

There, Abhi is tensed and feels awkward. He wants to hug Pragya. Pragya is also worried for him and his health. She understands Abhi’s condition and wants to comfort him. Dassi comes to Tanu’s room and asks her to bring the proof fast, as everyone is waiting for them in the living room.

