Kumkum Bhagya 31st July 2107 full episode written update: Abhi decides to shift out of his room

Abhi asks Munni if she was scared of him and she says she isn’t. Abhi tries to tease and says he’ll get her something to change her mood and Munni thinks that its time to take “Chandi” form and if he tries to force himself she’ll hit him and tell him the truth that she isn’t Pragya. There Sangram Singh asks who that man was and his goons tell him that it is the same guy. He then asks his goons follow Purab and Disha and Purab makes them all fall, Disha is in awe with Purab’s driving skills when finally Sangram Singh follows them and Purab’s car loses its balance as the tyre of his car bursts with Sangram Singh’s bullet.

There Abhi goes to Munni and she asks him to stop. Abhi asks her why she is behaving this way. Munni says she isn’t getting what’s happening with her and isn’t clear herself once she sorts out things she’ll come to him herself. Abhi says this isn’t a big deal and she can take her time and get well soon. He says he’ll even not stay in the same room till she is comfortable.

There goons find Purab’s car and Sangram Singh says they must not have run far and she would’ve gone to her house. They reach her house but the goon tell him that Purab and Disha are not there. While Purab and Disha are hiding at Disha’s school. Sangram Singh says he knows where they are and riddles where a teacher can hide.

Purab gives his jacket to Disha when she catches cold in the rain and they sit around a bonfire. Purab looks at Disha and wonders how wonderful a girl she is as she is helping him even when she doesn’t know him and Disha thinks alike. They both pray for each other that something good should happen to the other.

Purab and Disha get into chitchat about rain and Purab asks her for the plan and Nisha says they’ll go to her house and he can take a cab from there. Purab asks her who all are in her family. She tells her that there is her father and her aunt (father’s sister). She asks about his family and Purab tells her about Bulbul and that she is no more. She says she saw the sadness in his eyes but now she knows the reason. Meanwhile Sangram Singh reaches there along with his goons and Disha and Purab hide behind a wall. Purab says they can’t run out so they have to hide in here and Disha puts water on the bonfire.

