Kumkum Bhagya 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya cuts her finger to cancel the engagement

Kumkum Bhagya 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Aalia understands that Pragya purposely cut her finger to spoil the engagement ceremony.

Pragya is in the kitchen and feeling helpless as she doesn’t want to get engaged to Purab. She is not even interested in doing the drama. She gets an idea and cuts her ring finger through the kitchen knife. In a few moments, she faints because of blood loss. Abhi finds her lying unconscious and he panics. He shouts and everyone collects. He carries Pragya to his room. Mitali tells Aalia and Tanu about Pragya’s condition and how Abhi is taking care of her. Aalia says that Pragya purposely hurt herself to spoil the ceremony. Sarla hears them, she warns them if anything happens to Pragya then she will make them suffer.

Purab calls the doctor, but by then Pragya becomes conscious. Pragya tells everyone that she mistakenly cut her hand while helping the servant, cut the packet. Abhi feels sorry as he thinks that his hurriedness made Pragya nervous and she became careless. He says now the muhurat of the ceremony is over, his best friends can’t get engaged. So, the ceremony has been postponed. He feels that he is responsible for that. Dadi says that otherwise also, it is impossible as Pragya’s ring finger is injured, she can’t wear any ring in it. Abhi feels very bad for Pragya and holds her hand. Dadi and Pragya smile. Team Pragya takes a sigh of relief.

Aalia is irritated, she comes to her room with Nikhil and Tanu. She says that they have to think of something else to save the engagement. Nikhil says that now nothing will work, Aalia has failed again. Aalia gets angry and shouts at Nikhil. Tanu asks Nikhil to leave. As always, they blame each other for the failure of their plan.

Sarla, Pragya, Biji and Purab come home. Sarla scolds Pragya, she knows that Pragya purposely cut her finger to cancel the engagement. She is annoyed because Pragya hurt herself so badly that she fainted. Pragya says that she can do anything to save her self-respect. Sarla hugs her. Purab says that they still have to stay alert as Aalia must be planning her next move.

Next morning, Pragya reaches Abhi’s house. Abhi has made coffee for Pragya, they enjoy it together in Abhi’s room. Abhi asks Pragya to not do any work and just take care of herself. He doesn’t let Pragya do any work, he carries Pragya and makes her lie down on the couch. He says that he only gets happy when he finds Pragya smiling. Pragya asks why he gets happy seeing her happy. She asks him what relationship do they have?

